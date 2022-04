The University at Albany baseball team lost both games of Sunday afternoon's doubleheader with Maine, falling 6-8 and 6-7 to the Black Bears. Chris Fisher and John Daly led UAlbany's offense with two RBIs in game one, whereas Will Binder picked up a team-high three RBIs in game two. Brad Malm hit his 14thhome run of the season in the third inning of game two, breaking the single-season home run record for UAlbany.

