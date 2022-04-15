ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana unemployment falls to record low 2.3% in March

By Associated Press
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

HELENA (AP) — Montana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped 0.3 percentage points in March to 2.3% as it continued to hit new record lows, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Friday.

The number of unemployed people in the state fell to 13,106 — a decline of 1,162 people from February.

Montana's unemployment rate in recent months has been the lowest since records started being kept in 1976.

“Because of Montanans’ hard work, we’re at our lowest unemployment rate ever, and more Montanans are working than ever before,” Gianforte said in a press release. “While Montana’s rapid economic growth has lowered our unemployment rate and driven wage growth, a well-skilled workforce has never been more important. We’ll keep working with Montana’s employers to bring new people into the workforce and make sure they get the training and skills they need to succeed, thrive, and prosper.”

Also in March, the state's total employment hit a new high — 545,360 workers. That's up by more than 3,200 workers compared to February.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.6% in March, down 0.2 percentage points from February's rate.

Inflation has risen 8.5% over the past 12 months, a 40-year high. That's driven prices sharply higher for purchases including gasoline, airfare, used cars and trucks and fuel oil.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Inter Lake

Report: Montana Medicaid reduced ER visits, charity care, leaned into telehealth

A groundbreaking study released Thursday showed that many of Montana’s greatest hopes about how Medicaid expansion could benefit the state have turned out to be true, and in some cases, better than expected. The report, commissioned by the Montana Healthcare Foundation, conducted by Manatt Health, demonstrated that reliance on emergency room for medical care fell significantly, hospitals and healthcare systems saw the amount of uncompensated charity care drop, and the state spent less of its funds than neighboring or comparable states on healthcare. “Improving health is a complicated, costly task, but the findings are really significant,” said Dr. Aaron Wernham, the CEO...
MONTANA STATE
Gephardt Daily

Unemployment claims fall to near 53-year low; Biden hails ‘historic’ progress

March 24 (UPI) — The number of people filing for unemployment insurance for the first time fell 28,000 last week to 187,000, its lowest total since late 1969, the Labor Department reported Thursday, marking the latest evidence of a rebounding economy. The first-time unemployment filing total was the lowest...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Government
Daily Inter Lake

Flathead Business Watercooler

Kalispell chamber lunch The Kalispell Chamber of Commerce will hold its April Business Matters luncheon on Tuesday, April 19 from 11:30-1:15 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1840 U.S. 93 South, Kalispell. Flathead Electric Co-op will discuss how hydropower from dams is critical to providing electricity that is reliable, affordable and carbon-free. For more information or to register, call 406-758-2806. Business perpetuation planning Montana West Economic Development is hosting a seminar series for businesses. The next seminar will be Thursday, April 21, 1 to 2 p.m. at the MWED Conference Room, 44 2nd Ave. W, Kalispell. Presented in partnership with Shaun McChesney,...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Closures due to blizzard remain in effect in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Record snowfall from a spring blizzard is shutting down government offices, schools and some businesses for a third day in North Dakota. The Capitol and other state offices in Bismarck and beyond remained closed Thursday, public and private schools canceled classes or switched to virtual instruction, flights at the Bismarck Airport were canceled and some highways are still closed. The National Weather Service's blizzard warning for much of the state and smaller sections of South Dakota and Montana remained in effect Thursday. More than a foot of snow has fallen in Bismarck with about 2 feet in Dickinson and...
BISMARCK, ND
Daily Inter Lake

What is Gianforte’s plan to save Montana State Hospital?

I have been the executive director of National Alliance on Mental Illness Montana since 2008. Montana State Hospital is Montana’s safety net to prevent tragedy in adults with mental health conditions. It is terrifying for us and the families we serve to see the facility in a tailspin. Admissions to the hospital are restricted to people that have had a mental health professional, county attorney and judge unanimously determine that there is an imminent risk of injury or death if the person is not hospitalized. While Montana State Hospital has never been perfect, the administration and staff have for decades risen...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
Daily Inter Lake

Expanding drought leaves western U.S. scrambling for water

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tumbleweeds drift along the Rio Grande as sand bars within its banks widen. Smoke from distant wildfires and dust kicked up by intense spring winds fill the valley, exacerbating the feeling of distress that is beginning to weigh on residents. One of North America's longest rivers, the Rio Grande is another example of a waterway in the western U.S. that's tapped out. From the Pacific Northwest to the Colorado River Basin, irrigation districts already are warning farmers to expect less this year despite growing demands fueled by ever-drying conditions. Climate experts say March marked the third straight month...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Inter Lake

High Plains Book Awards nominations in

A total of 294 books have been nominated for the 16th annual High Plains Book Awards, which recognize writers and their work from seven Western states and three Canadian provinces. Forty-five works were from Montana. The top three books in each category will become finalists and be forwarded to judges who will choose the winner in each category. The judges include past winners and published writers with a connection to the High Plains in the United States and Canada. The High Plains Book Awards were established in 2006 to recognize regional authors and/or literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains, a region that includes Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. There are 13 categories — Art and Photography, Children’s Books, Creative Nonfiction, Fiction, First Book, Indigenous Writer, Medicine and Science, Nonfiction, Poetry, Short Stories, Woman Writer, Young Adult, and the Big Sky Award. Finalist books in each category will be announced in June. Winners, who will receive a $500 cash prize, will be announced in October. For more information, visit www.highplainsbookawards.org or contact Shari Nault, High Plains Book Awards president, at 406-672-6223 or via email at shari2redlodge@gmail.com.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Judicial activism at work in recent court ruling

“The Legislature shall provide by law the requirements for residence, registration, absentee voting, and administration of elections.” It doesn’t get much clearer than that line in Article IV, Section 3 of Montana’s Constitution. Unless of course you’re an activist judge who doesn’t like common sense laws duly passed by the people’s representatives, the democratically elected Legislature. In that case, you’ll just go ahead and block those laws in favor of your political allies, exactly as District Court Judge Michael Moses did recently. The laws in question are entirely reasonable and are supported by Montanans throughout the state. One of them requires...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Highly contagious bird flu found in 2 Idaho chicken flocks

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A highly contagious form of avian influenza has been found in two Idaho chicken flocks, prompting state agriculture officials to warn bird owners to take extra protections when interacting with their flocks. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced Friday that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, commonly called bird flu, was detected in the domestic flocks located roughly 200 miles apart in Gooding and Caribou counties. The virus, which can be transmitted by migrating birds, has been spreading across the U.S. since February, putting poultry farms and zoos on high alert. Wyoming, Colorado and Montana were among the states...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Inflation#Ap#Montanans
Daily Inter Lake

UM’s Baucus Institute to host John Kerry for climate panel

MISSOULA – John Kerry, the first U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, will be in conversation with Max Baucus, former Montana senator and U.S. ambassador to China, on Thursday, April 21, at the University of Montana. The timely lecture is hosted by UM’s Max S. Baucus Institute and is part of the Stockman Bank Speaker Series in partnership with the Montana World Affairs Council. The conversation will begin at 6:30 p.m. and broadcast live on Zoom. Baucus Institute Director Sam Panarella will moderate. The event is free and open to the public, and preregistration online is encouraged. “Following our illuminating and inspiring event...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

In pursuit of rare owls in Glacier National Park

The air is unusually still and only silence flows through the star-lit trees around us as we sit in darkness deep in the forest of Glacier National Park. The temperature has dropped to 20 degrees as midnight approaches while the three of us wait high above Lake McDonald, a few miles up the Lincoln Lake Trail. Hours of hiking through running water, mud and deep snow might be about to pay off as park biologist Lisa Bate, volunteer Gerard Byrd and I hope to hear of the first signs of the elusive nocturnal species that has drawn us into the...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Kansas Reflector

Federal judge in Florida throws out national mask mandate for travelers

A federal judge in Florida voided the nationwide mask mandate for airline and public transportation passengers Monday, saying the requirement was beyond the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authority. The legal analysis of U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed in late 2020, turned on the language in a federal law […] The post Federal judge in Florida throws out national mask mandate for travelers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Daily Inter Lake

Researcher studies winter canola in Flathead Valley

BOZEMAN — A Montana State University researcher is looking into the benefits of planting an uncommon variety of a common crop, winter canola. While spring canola is one of the more popular crops in Montana – 185,000 acres were planted in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture – the winter variety has very few acres planted. However, winter canola has a higher yield than spring canola and can lead to a more lucrative harvest for growers. Clint Beiermann, assistant professor of agronomy at the Northwestern Agricultural Research Center in Kalispell, is currently researching the crop to see how it can...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

MSU to hold listening session regarding proposal to name Gianforte Hall

BOZEMAN – Montana State University will hold a public listening session on a proposal to name a new $50 million building to house the MSU Gianforte School of Computing as Gianforte Hall. The listening session on the naming proposal will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, in the Strand Union Building, Room 235, on the MSU campus in accordance with Montana Board of Regents policy 1004.1. In February, Montana State University announced a $50 million gift from the Gianforte Family Foundation for the construction of a new building to house the Gianforte School of Computing and computing-related fields such...
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for April, 18 2022

No. 28519 NOTICE OF PASSAGE OF RESOLUTION OF INTENTION HIGHWAY 93 NORTH ZONING DISTRICT The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice pursuant to Section 76-2-205(5), M.C.A., that it passed a resolution of intention (Resolution No. 837EY) on April 5, 2022, to change the zoning designation in a portion of the Highway 93 North Zoning District from SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to R-2.5 (Rural Residential). The boundaries of the areas proposed to be amended from SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to R-2.5 (Rural Residential) are described as: That portion of the Southwest one-quarter of the Southeast one-quarter (SW1/4SE1/4) of...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Employers at job fair hope to attract workers with opportunities to grow

More than 100 employers gathered at Northwest Montana Job and Opportunity Fair Thursday looking to reach potential employees in a competitive job market. Although needs and vacant positions varied across different industries and sectors, employers voiced many of the same concerns: a small hiring pool and difficulties bringing in or retaining employees due to rising housing costs. Many say they are offering new benefits, sign-on bonuses and other incentives to fill jobs. The event, hosted by the Daily Inter Lake, the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Flathead Valley Community College and Job Service Kalispell, took place at the Flathead County Fairgrounds....
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
931
Followers
2K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy