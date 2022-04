South Alabama is done with spring football for 2022, with the Jaguars having held their annual Red-Blue game this past Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. This marked the second spring under head coach Kane Wommack, who led USA to a 5-7 record in his first season. Like any other, spring was a time to further indoctrinate the returning players to the Jaguars’ systems, as well as blend in a number of key newcomers.

