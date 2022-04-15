ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather for the Week Ahead

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a lot of Easter sunshine in...

www.bbc.co.uk

Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
WPMI

Quiet Monday with a rain-free workweek

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A few showers and a few isolated thunderstorms could linger into early Monday morning. We start out the day cloudy but as the day progresses expect decreasing clouds with sunshine making a welcome comeback. Highs will hit the upper 70s. At the beaches, there...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: multiple storm risks mid-week

TUESDAY: We’ll flip the rain chance opportunity from the morning hours to the late afternoon for Tuesday. A few patches of fog may kick off the day, we’ll be mostly dry. Amid variably cloudy skies, we’ll warm into the lower to middle 80s. By late afternoon, storm chances emerge from the west – a brief window Tuesday evening may feature a strong to severe storm with strong winds and spin-up tornado risk. We encourage you to stay weather aware during this time – we’ll see most of the storm exiting by midnight with lows falling into the 60s.
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
Bring Me The News

Snow squalls possible in the Twin Cities Thursday

There could be brief, intense snow showers known as snow squalls in the Twin Cities on Thursday. Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says conditions for snow squalls are favorable as a cold upper-level low has brought with it very cold air aloft, which generates instability. "Think of the mix of spring sunshine...
NEWS10 ABC

04/12/2022: Mild weather sticks around….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge, and Ron Lindemuth. Wild Weather in the Upper mid West….A Blizzard across North Dakota…snowfall amounts approaching 18″ in spots with near white outs and winds to 50mph.To the south. Intense line of Severe Storms….dozens of reports of damaging winds and several tornadoes in Iowa. On Wednesday-another significant outbreak from Illinois to Northern LA.
ALBANY, NY
WALA-TV FOX10

Scattered showers and thunderstorms on this Easter Sunday

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. We continue to track scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Gulf Coast. Heading into this evening, we will see increased coverage mainly after 9 PM. Some of these storms could be stronger - and contain heavy winds, hail, heavy downpours, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
The Independent

Temperatures set to cool off over next few days, but sunshine to stay

The UK is set to see temperatures cool down from Monday after a warm and bright Easter weekend.Forecasters say Britons will still enjoy sunny dry conditions over the next week, but will feel temperatures drop back to around average for this time of year.It comes after Easter Friday saw the warmest day of the year so far, with 23.4C recorded in St James’s Park in London.Easter Sunday then saw temperatures slightly drop off, with the highest temperature reaching 20.2C in Northolt, west London.The Met Office said Easter Monday will see a “noticeable dip” in temperature as a cooler front arrives...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Arctic snow forecast for UK by end of the month - what the Met Office says

An independent weather forecast service says we should enjoy the fine spell of weather while it lasts - because snow could just be around the corner. The UK has basked in sunshine this Easter weekend with temperatures rocketing up to summery highs. Many parts of Britain have been warmer than...
