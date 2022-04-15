Weather for the Week Ahead

The UK is set to see temperatures cool down from Monday after a warm and bright Easter weekend.Forecasters say Britons will still enjoy sunny dry conditions over the next week, but will feel temperatures drop back to around average for this time of year.It comes after Easter Friday saw the warmest day of the year so far, with 23.4C recorded in St James’s Park in London.Easter Sunday then saw temperatures slightly drop off, with the highest temperature reaching 20.2C in Northolt, west London.The Met Office said Easter Monday will see a “noticeable dip” in temperature as a cooler front arrives...
Comments / 0