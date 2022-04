We could be cutting it close this year on having complete ice out on some of northern Minnesota lakes. "Ice out" refers to the date when there is no more ice on the lake. The median ice out date for Lake Vermilion, for example, is on April 30. However, the record for the latest ice out is as late in the spring as May 23. That was back in 1950.

