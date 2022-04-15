ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Do You Have Unclaimed Property Waiting for You?

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
ST. PAUL -- You might have some unclaimed property just waiting for you to claim. Each year, the...

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Find Out Here If There’s Unclaimed Money That Belongs to You

The State of Minnesota has returned more than $6 million in unclaimed cash and property to Minnesotans that forgot or were unaware that it was theirs to claim. One in ten Americans has money or property that belongs to them, that they had no idea even existed. It could be an inheritance, money from an old bank account, leftover paychecks from an old job, or just about anything else you can think of.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Additional Property Tax Refund Available for MN Homeowners

ST. PAUL -- With home prices rising over the past few years that means our property taxes have been going up as well. But, there is some help out there for some of you. The Additional Property Tax program, also known as the "targeting" refund, allows and 'additional' property tax refund for homeowners if their property taxes increased more than 12 percent from the prior year and the increase is more than $100.
MINNESOTA STATE
Deadline to file taxes ends April 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began accepting 2021 tax returns in January and while Tax Day is normally April 15, Monday marks the third consecutive year the IRS has extended the filing date for tax returns. Requesting an extension would allow six more months to get tax filing done, however, tax […]
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

