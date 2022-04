One of my first concerts as a kid was a blast. I couldn't hear a single thing once the show started from all the screaming fans. This is what I expect this show to be like. I'm here to tell you that PAW Patrol Live!: The Great Pirate Adventure is coming to Rockford this month and you KNOW it would be the best gift for your toddlers. If you were planning on getting your kids iPads, go a less expensive route and take them to this... 'paw'some concert.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO