Tom Hanks and his Cast Away co-star Wilson were reunited in Cleveland, but it became crystal clear to everyone that Wilson still has a mind of his own!. The Oscar-winning actor took the mound Friday night at Progressive Field for the Cleveland Guardians' home opener against the San Francisco Giants. The 65-year-old actor had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, and joining him for the festivities was none other than Wilson.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO