Destanni Henderson ready to take first steps as a pro as Indiana Fever open camp on Sunday

Destanni Henderson can put many titles in front of her name.

Three-time high school state champ. McDonald’s All-American. Florida Miss Basketball. NCAA champion. Fashionista. Entrepreneur.

But there's one title she is most interested in chasing now — The Indiana Fever’s Destanni Henderson.

The Fort Myers High graduate was one of seven Indiana draft picks the WNBA franchise introduced to the media on Thursday after it selected the South Carolina point guard in the second round, 20th overall, of Monday’s draft.

Henderson, the first Southwest Florida native drafted by the WNBA, will begin the process of proving she belongs as a professional as the Fever open training camp Sunday. She said she will take lessons learned from coach Dawn Staley during her time with the Gamecocks, the knowledge you have to earn your spot, as a blueprint for starting her first camp.

"I feel like it's prepped me mentally as well as physically, like my first two years, my freshman year, my sophomore year, mentally I feel like it put me in a position to be patient, trust the process and, you know, to work really hard and earn my position on the floor," Henderson said. "And I feel like it's prepared me for this moment because I feel like, you know, a rookie, I'm a freshman, I feel like I'm in that position again. And I feel like I'm gonna do great with it.

"They believe in me for a reason. I know I'm a great player. So I just have to trust that and be able to play my game, regardless of what happens."

Making the Fever's roster will not be a given. Besides the seven draft picks, four in the first round, Indiana will have at least 14 other players either returning or invited to camp for a roster that will most likely hold 11 or 12. Indiana did go 6-26 last season so the influx of draft picks, many with a championship pedigree, was deliberate to try and transform the team according to Fever coach Marianne Stanley.

Henderson was a major reason South Carolina was ranked No. 1 in the country all season and won the national championship on April 3 over UConn, 64-49. Henderson had a career-high 26 points in that game. But the Fever collected other national champs too.

With the second pick, they took Baylor's NaLyssa Smith and with the 10th pick her Bears teammate Queen Egbo. Those two helped lead the Bears to the 2019 national championship. Stanford's Lexie Hull was the sixth pick and helped lead Louisville to the 2021 national championship and to the Final Four this season where the Cardinal lost to UConn. Even the fourth pick Emily Engstler helped Louisville reach the 2022 Final Four where they lost to South Carolina.

"I feel like it just puts us in a great position," Henderson said. "Mentally, you know, that everybody comes from somewhere of greatness and, you know, to all put that all together and build off of that type of relationship and build chemistry with each other. And I feel like that's just gonna put us in a great position to be able to just make a difference and have a great team."

Egbo said she felt the same way that this year's draft class could lean on and grow from each other.

"I feel like we're all in the same position. We all know that we got each other's backs. We know that we're in this together because we came in together. We don't know what to expect so just the feeling that you're not alone kinda helps me go about this and that other people are discovering and learning new things about not only themselves about this organization and the city of Indiana so it's cool to be able to experience this with so many other people."

In several mock drafts, Henderson was slated to be taken in the first round, and several had her going to Indiana. The Fever were happy Henderson was still there for them in the second round and have told her just be the player she was at South Carolina.

"A lot of people did think that I was going first round, but at the end of the day, I feel like whatever happens happens for a reason," Henderson said. "And, you know, I was put in that position for a reason. And I'm going to show my butt off regardless, if I was a first-round pick, it really doesn't matter. You know, I got drafted at the end of the day and that's all I really cared about. And, you know, I'm just happy investing in the position that I am."

Henderson did have to forego being with her South Carolina teammates for their victory parade through downtown Columbia Wednesday night, but she did send a brief video message thanking fans. She said that's just a small sacrifice because she has to get to work in what has been a whirlwind couple of weeks.

"So the last few days, you know, have been crazy with last couple weeks, actually, you know, winning the national championship and getting ready for the draft, and then you know, having to leave, like, the next day, it's honestly just been happening so fast, but just, you know, being able to enjoy the moment as it happens, and just to keep moving forward," the 23-year-old said. "I think I'm handling it very well, and yesterday was the parade, but I still felt like I was a part of it, you know, I contributed. And sometimes you have to make certain sacrifices, especially entering the league. And that's just what I've been doing. But it's been great."

Destanni Henderson's popularity off the court

Off the court, Henderson's popularity has been exploding due to her fashion. Her direct-to-consumer clothing brand Clothing by HP (Hennything's Possible) , picked up as South Carolina made the national championship game. After her stellar performance against UConn it exploded again and then her outfit at the WNBA draft — a powder blue suit and matching Yankees cap with custom sneakers — has been the talk of social media for days.

Her Clothing by HP Instagram account now has 18.2 thousand followers while her personal Instagram account @dh3nny has 169,000 followers. Her Instagram post of her WNBA Draft night outfit has over 61,000 likes.

"I feel like a clothing brand has put me in a position to be very open and try new things," Henderson said. "And as I see like Instagram and all that social media, it really tells you the trends are like what's happening like what people like so I feel like me being on there allows me to see what people like and I can incorporate different things to my brand and see what sells and what not sells and what people like and want people to don't like so."

For now, Henderson said she focused on the business at hand, and that's making the Fever roster.

"I feel like I'm definitely motivated, you know, I'm ready to get started," Henderson said. "I can't wait. It's a new transition for me, something different. I feel like definitely gonna come out ready to play, ready to train, ready to get to work and, you know, just work hard and learn as much as possible especially from all the other players that's been in this position already and from the coaches and just trying to learn as much as possible but you know, also to play my game and not to be anybody else or not to do anything that I've done different but just to gradually get better as I go in. But I'm definitely coming ready to play."

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Destanni Henderson ready to take first steps as a pro as Indiana Fever open camp on Sunday