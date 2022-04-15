ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Larry Summers Says a Recession is Likely on the Way

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdSNS_0fAYsq7y00

With inflation roaring, bond yields jumping and the Federal Reserve seemingly poised to impose big interest rate increases, fear of recession is rising.

Consumer prices surged 8.5% in the 12 months through March, and the 10-year Treasury yield has gained 132 basis points this year to 2.83%. Meanwhile, the Fed began lifting rates in March, by 25 basis points.

Interest rate futures traders see an 87% probability of at least another 225 basis points of tightening this year.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, now a Harvard professor, has been warning about the increasing risk of recession.

“If you look at history, there has never been a moment when inflation was above 4% and unemployment was below 5% when we did not have a recession within the next two years,” he told Bloomberg.

The unemployment rate totaled 3.6% in March.

“So I think the odds on a hard landing within the next two years are certainly better than half, and quite possibly two-thirds or more,” Summers said.

The Fed apparently hasn’t gotten the message, he said.

“I don’t think the idea that is still embodied in Fed forecasts, that we could have continuing super-tight labor markets at 3 1/2% unemployment, and we could have inflation come down rapidly is a terribly plausible one,” he said.

We Can Pay Now … or Later

Either we’ll have to accept high inflation now, “in which case we’ll have an even bigger recession later, or some set of events involving monetary policy and what happens in the real economy are going to force a hard landing,” Summers said.

Deutsche Bank economists see recession coming too.

“Two shocks in recent months, the war in Ukraine and the build-up of momentum in elevated U.S. and European inflation, have caused us to revise down our forecast for global growth significantly,” Deutsche Bank economists wrote in a commentary.

“We are now projecting a recession in the U.S. and a growth recession in the euro area within the next two years.”

The Russia-Ukraine war has sent commodity prices soaring. The S&P GSCI Index of commodity prices has jumped 36% year to date.

Inflation Trouble

“The war, which has transitioned into a stalemate that is unlikely to be resolved any time soon, has disrupted activity on a number of fronts,” the Deutsche Bank economists note.

“These include upheavals in markets for energy, food grains, and key materials that have in turn further disrupted global supply chains.”

On the inflation front, average hourly earnings climbed 5.6% in the 12 months through March.

“More troubling, especially in the U.S., are signs that the underlying drivers of inflation have broadened, emanating from very tight labor market conditions and spreading from goods to services,” the economists said.

“Inflation psychology has shifted significantly. And while longer-term inflation expectations have not yet become unanchored, they are increasingly at risk of doing so.”

An inverted yield curve, which means short-term Treasury yields are higher than long-term yields, represents another problem. The two-month Treasury yield recently exceeded the 10-year yield for several days.

When that has happened in the past, recessions ensued in 18 months on average, Steven Rattner, chief executive of Willett Advisors, wrote in the New York Times.

Comments / 17

J.T. Sherman
3d ago

you should have thought about that before you gave out all that stimulus money and extra unemployment

Reply(3)
14
Related
Cadrene Heslop

US Recession Predicted For 2023

Economists on Wall Street are predicting a 2023 recession. These forecasts come despite the U.S. having some positive economic news. In March, America added almost half a million jobs. And U.S. households amassed about $2.5 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic.
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Rattner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Inflation#Real Economy#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Harvard#Bloomberg
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
CBS News

Federal Reserve warns of "brewing U.S. housing bubble"

Homebuyers have faced a tough proposition during the pandemic: Swallow rapid price increases and forgo typical steps like house inspections, or risk getting left out of the real estate market. Those dynamics have caused some observers to question whether the U.S. is repeating the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which led to a painful housing crash in 2006 and the Great Recession the following year.
DALLAS, TX
Motley Fool

Apartment Rents Will Start to Tumble, Says Powerful Real Estate Billionaire

The fundamentals of the housing market indicate a short supply of housing that will take years to build. Equity Residential is positioned in the best markets and should continue to see rental growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
REAL ESTATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus update: IRS is making Americans pay back $2,000

Stimulus direct aid payments to Americans were crucial during the coronavirus pandemic. There has been ample criticism of the stimulus payments that went out between April 2020 and March 2021. New stimulus payments are being considered by Congress now. Now, for another stimulus update that will impact hundreds-of-thousands of taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy