College Sports

PATRIOT AUTO OKWU ATHLETE OF WEEK: Softball player adds consistent excellence at plate

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 3 days ago
Sofia Cardenas has been a hard out this season for the Oklahoma Wesleyan University softball team.

That’s one of the main reasons the Lady Eagles have swooped to a 30-9 record, including a nearly-perfect mark (13-1) in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference wars.

Cardenas is this week’s Patriot Auto Group Oklahoma Wesleyan University Athlete of the Week.

The savvy offensive force — who plays at second base in the field and bats leadoff in the order — is batting .384 with 42 runs scored in 39 games.

She’s also smashed three homers, stole five bases and drive in 22 runs.

During the Lady Eagles’ current four-game winning streak, Cardenas has gone 6-for-15 (.400) at the plate, with four runs scored.

For the season, Cardenas has hit safely in 30 of 39 games. She reached base on a walk in five of those other nine contests.

Cardenas has come up big in some key games — 3-for-4 and three runs scored in a 10-2 win against Southwestern (Kan.); 2-for-4 and two runs scored in a 5-2 triumph of Tabor (Kan.); 3-for-4, two runs scored and a RBI in a 3-2 decision against Oklahoma Panhandle State; and 2-for-3, a run scored and RBI in a 9-6 victory against Langston.

Cardenas — a 5-foot-3 senior from Covina, Calif. — entered this season with a career .318 batting average at OKWU.

She is nearing 10 career homers and has surpassed 100 runs scored (120). Cardenas also has driving in 79 runs.

She has belted 12 doubles this season and is up to 32 for her career; she is sitting at eight career triples.

