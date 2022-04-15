ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Preview capsules for the first round of the NBA playoffs

By TIM REYNOLDS, BRIAN MAHONEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Preview capsules for the NBA’s first-round playoff series:

___

EASTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 MIAMI HEAT (53-29) vs. No. 8 ATLANTA HAWKS (43-39)

Season series: Heat, 3-1.

Story line: Miami went out and added Kyle Lowry to the mix last summer, pairing him with Jimmy Butler and an array of shooters with an eye on contending for a title. So far, so good, but the Heat season won’t be measured by anything that happened in the regular season. Atlanta already has won a pair of Game 7-type games, topping Charlotte and then winning at Cleveland in the play-in tournament to earn the No. 8 seed. Clint Capela’s knee injury is going to be a major question for the Hawks, who have also been without John Collins. The Hawks have won 19 of their last 28 games so they should be brimming with confidence. The Heat have been resting for a week, a fortunate time for them since they were without center Bam Adebayo while he was in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Key matchup: Lowry vs. Trae Young. Atlanta’s point guard is explosive and showed last season — and again in the second half against the Cavaliers — that the postseason lights aren’t too bright for him. Lowry has the savvy of a point guard who has led his team to a championship and the Heat need him to play with that poise.

Prediction: Heat in 6.

No. 2 BOSTON CELTICS (51-31) vs. No. 7 BROOKLYN NETS (44-38)

Season series: Celtics, 3-1.

Story line: Boston and Brooklyn meet for the second straight season, though this time with opposite seedings. The Celtics shook off a rough start and surged to the Atlantic Division title behind Jayson Tatum’s scoring and a rock-solid defense, while the Nets are a dangerous team with the explosive scoring of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Key matchup: Marcus Smart vs. Irving. Irving can get hot as quickly as anybody in the NBA with his ballhandling and deep shooting, as he showed while making his first 12 shots in the Nets’ play-in victory over Cleveland. But in Smart, the Celtics have one of the league’s toughest defensive guards, possibly good enough to win dyefensive player of the year honors.

Prediction: Celtics in 7.

No. 3 MILWAUKEE BUCKS (51-31) vs. No. 6 CHICAGO BULLS (46-36)

Season series: Bucks, 4-0.

Story line: The defending champion Bucks will play their closest rival in Round 1, with Milwaukee and Chicago separated by only about 90 miles. Reigning NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo found a new level in last season’s playoffs, and now Milwaukee begins the task of trying to go back-to-back. The Bulls were 28-15 when the Bucks’ Grayson Allen took out Chicago’s Alex Caruso on a play at the rim, causing the Bulls guard to break his wrist. The Bulls went 18-21 the rest of the way, playing without Caruso for much of those contests.

Key matchup: Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton vs. Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan. Both are good enough to simply take over games on their own, and the Bulls need DeRozan to be great in this series to have a chance.

Prediction: Bucks in 5.

No. 4 PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (51-31) vs. No. 5 TORONTO RAPTORS (48-34)

Season series: Raptors, 3-1.

Story line: Philadelphia won’t have standout defender Matisse Thybulle available for the games in Toronto because of his vaccination status and Canadian rules when it comes to the virus. That will obviously not help the 76ers’ cause. The Raptors don’t have someone who can stop Joel Embiid, because nobody does, but Philly’s big man might have to be exceptional in this series. Raptors coach Nick Nurse proved during Toronto’s run to the 2019 title that he’s not afraid to take risks. Expect some.

Key matchup: Philadelphia’s James Harden vs. Toronto’s Fred VanVleet. They are the dominant guards, they are the quarterbacks, and they will likely dictate how things go for both clubs.

Prediction: Raptors in 7.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 PHOENIX SUNS (64-18) vs. No. 8 NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (36-46).

Season series: Suns, 3-1.

Story line: After the best regular season in franchise history and by far the best one in the league this season, the Suns begin the playoffs again searching for their first NBA title. They were two wins away last season before the Milwaukee Bucks rallied with four straight wins. Willie Green was an assistant to Monty Williams on that Suns team before becoming the coach of the Pelicans and taking them from a dismal start to their first postseason appearance since 2018.

Key matchup: Devin Booker and Chris Paul vs. Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado. The Pelicans will try a pair of rookies in hopes of slowing the Suns’ All-Star backcourt. New Orleans didn’t stop much of anyone against Phoenix this season, with the Suns averaging 117 points on 51% shooting.

Prediction: Suns in 5.

No. 2 MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (56-26) vs. No. 7 MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (46-36)

Season series: Tied, 2-2.

Story line: A pair of great stories collide in Round 1. Memphis’ season defied most expectations, probably by a wide margin, and it wasn’t just all Ja Morant all the time, either. The Grizzlies were great for long stretches even without him. The Timberwolves started 4-9 and were still under .500 in mid-January, but have been flying ever since. And the emotional win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in game surely did nothing but help Minnesota’s belief.

Key matchup: Morant vs. Minnesota’s Patrick Beverley. A budding superstar vs. a veteran pest, and Beverley wears that title with pride. It would be very fun to listen to, and will be nearly as much fun to watch.

Prediction: Grizzlies in 6.

No. 3 GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (53-29) vs. No. 6 DENVER NUGGETS (48-34)

Season series: Nuggets, 3-1.

Story line: The current (and possibly repeat) MVP in Denver’s Nikola Jokic leads his team against former MVP Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Curry is ready to go for Game 1, albeit on a minutes restriction as he comes back from a bone bruise in his foot. Denver had a fantastic season considering it was without Jamal Murray and, for much of the year, Michael Porter Jr. The Warriors had injury issues as well, but have Curry back and Klay Thompson set to finally appear in a playoff game again.

Key matchup: Jokic vs. Golden State’s Draymond Green. Elite offensive player vs. elite defender. Green will relish this challenge. So will Jokic.

Prediction: Warriors in 6.

No. 4 DALLAS MAVERICKS (52-30) vs. No. 5 UTAH JAZZ (49-33)

Season series: Tied, 2-2.

Story line: Luka Doncic’s strained calf is the enormous question for Dallas entering this series. Unclear if he’ll play in Game 1, and if he does, it’s also unclear how effective he’ll be. The Jazz were 26-9 at one point this season but have looked mortal since, particularly down the stretch, losing seven of their last 11 games. Talent hasn’t been the question in Utah. Chemistry has, and what happens in this series might say a lot about what Utah does going forward.

Key matchup: Dallas’ shooters vs. Utah’s Rudy Gobert. If Dallas doesn’t make 3’s, the Jazz will let one of the world’s best rim protectors in Gobert hang out around the basket and disrupt drives. If Dallas makes shots, Gobert gets pulled away from the basket. That would be a huge plus for the Mavs.

Prediction: If Doncic isn’t seriously injured, Mavericks in 7.

___

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Utah State
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Playoff Schedule, Odds, Scores for NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks are back in the playoffs, although it wasn’t the way that everyone expected entering the season, as they needed to win two games in the play-in tournament to make the postseason. Now, the Hawks will try to duplicate last year’s success from the No. 8 seed...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Philadelphia

NBA Playoffs: Sixers Vs. Raptors Series Prediction

Predicting the Sixers' 1st-round series against the Raptors originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers didn’t struggle Friday distilling the keys to his team’s first-round playoff series against the Raptors. “Just being us, playing our game,” Rivers said. “Being relentless in what we’re doing;...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
The Associated Press

Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther declares for NBA draft

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga forward Julian Strawther said Monday that he will enter the NBA draft and skip his junior year. The 6-foot-7 Strawther averaged 11.8 points per game on 49.5% shooting last season, earning an All-West Coast Conference honorable mention selection. He shot 36.5% from 3-point range, and was third on the team with an average of 5.4 rebounds per game.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Mvp#Nba Finals#Atlanta Hawks#Hawks#Cavaliers#Celtics
fadeawayworld.net

NBA MVP Award Winners From 1991 To 2000: Michael Jordan Won 4 MVP Awards, Absolutely Dominated In The 90s Era

Winning the MVP award has to be one of the best moments for a player on an individual level. Winning the most valuable player award essentially means that a player was not only the best player on his team but usually the best performing player in the league. While winning an NBA championship headlines the list of NBA players, winning the MVP award could be second.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA playoffs: Bracket, games today, TV schedule, live stream, dates, start times as first round tips off

The 2022 NBA playoffs are here. Twenty teams made the postseason, but that number has been trimmed to 16 with the conclusion of the play-in tournament. The playoffs got underway Saturday afternoon, beginning with the Utah Jazz edging the Dallas Mavericks to open the first round of action. In the second game of the day, the Minnesota Timberwolves scored the first big upset of the playoffs by taking down Memphis. After a season full of surprises, the title fight appears to be wide open in both conferences, and there will be plenty of tasty first-round matchups. Rounding out the opening night of playoff action, the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors defended their respective home courts in impressive fashion as both teams ran away from their opponents over the course of the final 24 minutes of play.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
The Associated Press

Early returns not good for Rangers losing 1st three series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — That record offseason spending spree by the Texas Rangers was a long-term investment. Still, they certainly expected some better early returns. After losing 102 games last season, then committing more than a half-billion dollars in free agency, the Rangers have dropped their opening three series for the first time since 2003. After consecutive five-run losses at home to the Los Angeles Angels, Texas went into its off day Monday with a 2-7 record that was the worst in the American League.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Sports

Ranking all 16 teams in the 2022 NBA playoffs

With a full 82-game season and the play-in tournament in the books, the 2022 NBA playoffs will soon determine the next champion. Sixteen teams will be competing for a chance to lift the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, but which squads look to be legitimate contenders?. Factoring team strengths, weaknesses...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

857K+
Followers
417K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy