Minneapolis Schools Drop COVID Mask Mandate

The City of Minneapolis has a map on its website that shows the location of shootings and gunfire reported by both individuals and SHOTSPOTTER technology. The map layers can be chosen to reveal the last 7-day, a month, or the year to date. The year-to-date option goes back to a portion of 2020, which seems off as it's been more than a year since 2020. All of the options show markers across the city, but what's most troubling to many people, both residents and non-residents alike is the sheer number of reports so far this year, and we are only 3 full months into 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO