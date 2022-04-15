ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Schools Drop COVID Mask Mandate

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The Minneapolis school district is dropping its mask mandate next week. Reports say the district...

KROC News

Rochester Apartment Building Just Made History in Minnesota

It's one of the more recent additions to Rochester's skyline and now this apartment complex just made history here in Minnesota. You've no doubt driven past The Berkman Apartment building in Rochester many times. It's the 14-story tower containing 350 individual apartments located across from Mayo Clinic's St Marys Hospital, on the corner of 2nd St SW and 14th Ave SW.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Have You Ever Seen this Creature Roaming Rochester Streets?

I like to think I'm pretty well-versed in the animals and plants that you can find around Minnesota. I went to a high school my junior and senior year that focused a lot on that kind of stuff. And yet I was still shocked when my husband sent me the picture above the other day from outside our Rochester apartment.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Killer 3-Day Blizzard Pummels North Dakota, Leaves One Dead

It's Spring, but North Dakota's Mother Nature didn't get the message. According to the Bismarck Tribune, "Much of North Dakota remained shut down on Thursday as a slow-moving blizzard pounded the state...but the end of the record-breaking storm was in sight." The National Weather Service says wind is now the...
BISMARCK, ND
KROC News

Crime Maps, Statistics Show Gun Violence Growing In Minneapolis

The City of Minneapolis has a map on its website that shows the location of shootings and gunfire reported by both individuals and SHOTSPOTTER technology. The map layers can be chosen to reveal the last 7-day, a month, or the year to date. The year-to-date option goes back to a portion of 2020, which seems off as it's been more than a year since 2020. All of the options show markers across the city, but what's most troubling to many people, both residents and non-residents alike is the sheer number of reports so far this year, and we are only 3 full months into 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Child Struck By Motorcycle After Exiting School Bus in Edina

Edina, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Edina say a young student was struck by a motorcycle this afternoon as he was exiting his school bus. A news release says the incident was reported around 2:45 PM on the eastern edge of the Minneapolis suburb. Officials say an Edina Public Schools bus pulled over to the curb along Xerxes Avenue and the driver had the flashing lights activated and the stop arm extended when a motorcyclist traveling in the same direction swerved into the northbound lane of the roadway to pass the bus.
EDINA, MN
KROC News

Dear Lovely Lime Scooters – Get Off Rochester’s Sidewalks Now

Many people think it is safer to ride on the sidewalk and don’t know that they shouldn’t be doing so. Dear Rochester, MN Lime Scootians - I love you, I want you to use the scooters, I think they're a great idea. Also, I think you should follow the rules. In the name of all that's holy, please stay off the sidewalks.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man’s Amazing Long-Distance Run is Now a Movie

He made the incredible trek last year and now a documentary about his amazing journey has been nominated for a prestigious award. Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) is one of the last great wild, undeveloped spaces here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Explore Minnesota explains it like this:
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Zumba, Yoga, and More Happening at Free Workouts in Rochester

I'm not really sure when the warm temperatures will stick around in Minnesota but I know one thing, as soon as we get to the real Spring in Minnesota, everyone would rather be outside than be stuck indoors working out. Am I right, or am I right?! Well, thanks to a whole bunch of people, free outdoor fitness classes will once again be available to everyone in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

The One Event That Means Boating Season is Now Here in Minnesota

We might still be dealing with snow in the forecast in Minnesota but one event just happened that means the 2022 boating season is officially here in the North Star State. And that event would be the annual Minnesota tradition of declaring 'ice-out'-- the date that the winter ice is gone from one (or several) of the more well-known of the 10,000 Lakes for which the North Star State is famous.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Unemployment Rate Hit Record Low in March

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate hit a record low in March. The latest jobs numbers from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development show the jobless rate fell from 2.7% in February to only 2.5% last month. The rate tied February 1999 for the lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ever recorded in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Hate the Potholes in Minnesota? Here’s How to Get Them Fixed

Spring is here in Minnesota! Well, sortof. Not sure if we are in the fake Spring or getting ready for the real one but I do know we are seeing one true sign of this season. Potholes. Since potholes seem to multiply faster than bunnies, the Minnesota Department of Transportation would like us to help spot the new holes that show up on the roads so they can get those fixed.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Activists Seek Change After 4 Kids Handcuffed in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) _ Activists in Minnesota are calling for changes in the way officers deal with children after police in the St. Paul suburb of Maplewood handcuffed four juveniles as they investigated an incident for which the kids were later cleared. Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner said Tuesday that...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Rochester, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

