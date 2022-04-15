Arkansas Rice Update: April 15, 2022

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Entergy Arkansas announced a fuel rate increase that’s expected to go into effect on April 1 to offset the rising cost of natural gas. The average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month can expect a nearly $8 bill increase or a rise of 7.5%.
Headkrack coming through with another segment of WTF news! The stories that make you scratch your temple and say “What The Heck!” First up, we have a HOAX straight out of Texas! Fans of Chick-Fil-A were tricked when pranksters decided to post signs saying “coming soon” locals started celebrating and even lining up outside only […]
When we talk about entrepreneurs and startup companies we use words like visionary, determined, energetic, and pivot. All those adjectives and more apply to the unstoppable team at Monscierge.
Monscierge is an Oklahoma City-based interactive software company with solutions installed in hotels around the world. As you can imagine, there were not many...
Comments / 0