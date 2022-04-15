ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman Pleads Guilty in Fatal Brighton Crash

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe woman accused of hitting and killing a nanny and child in...

wham1180.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Billings woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth, fentanyl

BILLINGS, Mont. — Elizabeth Ardelle Grace Ronshaugen, 29, has pleaded guilty to trafficking meth and 9,000 fentanyl pills. Ronshaugen faces a mandatory 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine and five years supervised release. The following was sent out by the Department of Justice:. A...
BILLINGS, MT
NEWS CENTER Maine

Perry woman pleads not guilty to murder of ex-boyfriend

A Perry woman pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to murder in the death of her ex-boyfriend in December 2021. Danielle Wheeler appeared by video from Washington County Jail, where she has been since she was arrested days after the death of Jason "Cowboy" Aubuchon, 50, of Eastport. Justice Bruce Malcolm...
PERRY, ME
KAKE TV

Wichita woman accused of running over, shooting man pleads guilty

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 32-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to running over and shooting a man in northeast Wichita last year. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Charity Blackmon pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Wichita police said...
WICHITA, KS
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brighton#Prison#Negligent Homicide#Elmira
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had disappeared, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein later told police that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Orsolya Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her body half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Body of New York City mom found stuffed inside duffel bag on side of road: "This is unbelievable"

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in Queens, CBS New York reports. The woman was identified as 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police said a man was walking his dog just after 8 a.m. Saturday when he came across the bag. Officers arrived and found Gaal's body inside it. The body had not started to decompose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Salem man pleads not guilty in 1971 murder of Bedford woman

The man charged in the 1971 killing of a Massachusetts mother has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail. Other than entering his plea, 76-year-old Arthur Louis Massei did not speak at his arraignment Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing more than 50 years ago of Natalie Scheublin in her Bedford home.
BEDFORD, MA
KESQ News Channel 3

Gardena man pleads not guilty to 1994 murder of Desert Hot Springs woman

A Gardena man recently arrested in connection with the 1994 murder of a Desert Hot Springs woman has pleaded not guilty to his charges. Sharron Eugene Gadlin, 48, was arraigned at the Riverside Hall of Justice on Friday on multiple charges including murder. Riverside County Superior Court Judge Gail O'Rane scheduled a felony settlement conference The post Gardena man pleads not guilty to 1994 murder of Desert Hot Springs woman appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
People

N.Y. Physician Assistant Was Bound, Stabbed to Death After Being Stalked: 'Unfathomable Grief'

Authorities have arrested a man they allege is responsible for the slaying of a New York physician assistant, who was found bound and stabbed to death in his garage. According to an Albany County Sheriff's Office press release obtained by PEOPLE, Jacob Klein, 40, is accused of killing 35-year-old Philip Rabadi on Wednesday at his New Scotland, N.Y., home after spending three days stalking the victim and his wife.
ALBANY, NY
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa police seize woman's recently bought car after they told her it was stolen

A Tulsa woman says police seized her car just weeks after she bought it saying it had been stolen. She bought it from a used car dealership in Tulsa. Last month, Lisa Miller says she was cooking breakfast for her grandchildren when police knocked on her door to tell her the car she had recently purchased was a stolen car. Police told her the vehicle had been reported stolen and it had to return it to its original owner.
TULSA, OK
1390 Granite City Sports

(WATCH) Video Shows Minnesota Deputy Justified In Shooting Woman

In the early morning hours of March 13th, a deputy from Mahnomen County was attempting a traffic stop. The car failed to pull over and a chase was underway. According to FOX News after the deputy exercised the PIT maneuver the deputy took several passengers from the car and put them into custody. As the video shows Deputy Czemy, of the Dakota County Sheriff's Department, was in the process of handcuffing one of the women from the car when another woman from the car, Deanne Basswood, 20, pulled out a gun and pointed it at Czemy.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy