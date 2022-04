“Dyslexic thinking” is now a skill that LinkedIn users can add to their profiles. The popular networking site added the term at the end of March in partnership with Made By Dyslexia, a global charity run by people and celebrities with dyslexia. Dictionary.com reportedly plans to define the term “dyslexic thinking” as “strengths in creative, problem-solving, and communication skills.”

