Celebration, FL

Dad Who Lived for Weeks with Decomposing Corpses of Wife, 3 Kids and Family Dog Sentenced

By TooFab Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Todt has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. Todt had been found guilty of four counts of first degree murder and one count of animal cruelty on Thursday, over two years after his family was found dead...

Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
The Independent

Baby girl dies after being attacked in family home by dog bought a week ago

A toddler has died after being attacked by a dog at her home in St Helens.Merseyside Police said officers received a report at 3.50pm on Monday that a child had been attacked by a dog in Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook.Emergency workers attended and the 17-month-old child was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.The dog was handed over to the police at the home and has been put down.Police said the animal would be subject to further forensic examinations to determine its breed and whether it was a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.Detective inspector Lisa Milligan said...
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
Daily Mail

Family's trip to the beach turns into a nightmare as beloved dad dies saving his kids from a rip before his horrified wife has a heart attack while trying to pull his body out of the water

A father-of-two died after saving his two children from drowning while on a family holiday at a popular beach. Brad Coleman, 40, was on a getaway with his wife Hulya and their children Raiden, 13, and Aleyna, 11, at Hyam's Beach, on the south coast of NSW, on March 4.
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
CBS News

Body of New York City mom found stuffed inside duffel bag on side of road: "This is unbelievable"

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in Queens, CBS New York reports. The woman was identified as 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police said a man was walking his dog just after 8 a.m. Saturday when he came across the bag. Officers arrived and found Gaal's body inside it. The body had not started to decompose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oxygen

Couple Murders 2 Women Who Gave Them Shelter, Claiming, 'We Didn’t Have Any Other Choice'

Kandis R. Majors and Terri Ann Seibeck found in each other a loving and supportive partner. Life hadn’t been easy for the two single mothers from West Frankfort, Illinois. “Kandis had a beautiful smile that lit up the room when she walked in. She had so many positive things going for her.” Majors’ mother, Cindy Marlow, told “Snapped: Killer Couples,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands Grieving Widow Give Her Her House

Are in-laws at all entitled to take something a spouse shared with their late partner?. Death is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved. Whether it's a romantic partner or a parent, and in some cases children, the person who passes away always leaves behind those who love them. And with over 4 million people dying every year in the US due to accidents, illness, and the like, it's not an uncommon reality for many to experience.
Complex

Chicago Man Hit With 105-Year Prison Sentence for ‘Execution’-Style Shooting of 14-Year-Old Girl

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison after the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Takaylah Tribitt. According to the Associated Press, Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was convicted of murder in March and sentenced by a Lake County judge on April 14. Tribitt’s body was found in September 2019, in a Gary, Indiana alley, with her hands bound behind her back with cords. Tribbit was reportedly found five days after she met Simmons at a birthday party in Chicago, as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Doug Shaw called the killing an “execution.”
CHICAGO, IL

