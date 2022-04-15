ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Texas Glamping Site Has Stunning Sunset Views, You'll Never Want To Go Home

By Brittany Cristiano
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vX5Ba_0fAYcf5r00

Texas glamping is officially putting the "glam" in glamorous. Hozhoni on the Hill, which will soon be known as The Retreat on the Hill, is a stargazer's dream.

You're at least an hour away from Austin, so the night sky is like a starry canvas, and you can see them twinkle as you relax in bed or soak in the outdoor bathtubs.

This property has seven stays, and they're all completely different. The compound, as a whole, perches 101 feet over Lake LBJ in Marble Falls, TX, and boasts a gorgeous view of the surrounding rolling hills.

If you like to watch stars or are a big fan of Texas Hill Country sunsets, the Stardome Suite is magical. With a clear casing shaped like a bubble around the room, the room atop a hill overlooks Horseshoe Bay and you can see miles and miles of landscape.

Other glamping sites in the area have similar features that add to the glamping resort's breathtaking ambiance. Some rooms include 15-foot cathedral ceilings and a striking glass bathtub with views of the city.

You can stay in a luxury safari canopy and even a uniquely vamped-up shipping container.

The romance is alive at this retreat, as it has become a popular weekend getaway spot for couples to relax, and even get engaged. It also doubles as a wedding venue!

This elevated Texas glamping site is such an elegant place to be. In fact, you'll probably want to cancel your flights home.

The Retreat on the Hill

Price: $145 - $395

Address:4325 Cottonwood Dr. Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657

Why You Need To Go: This is the perfect unique place to stay that gives you a campsite feel in the most glamorous of ways, and the sights are breathtaking

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

