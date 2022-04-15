In-House Counsel Denounce Rising Biglaw Bills As ‘Out Of Kilter With Reality’

There’s not an explicit rule of professional responsibility for this, but the general commandment to serve the public ought to stretch far enough to keep the Court from running a propaganda arm. Amy Coney Barrett blasted a sound byte reassuring the public that the Court isn’t a corrupt, partisan institution because it issues “opinions,” knowing full well that she was about to obliterate half a century of environmental regulations on the strength of an unsigned paragraph that very week. We also have to revisit the Yale Law School culture fight, which seems less a fight than a unilateral assault on free speech in favor of “you have the right to shut up and listen.”

