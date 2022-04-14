3 Eco-Friendly Ways To Dispose Of A Body

This article is part of Narcity Media's Technality series, which aims to take a closer look at all things related to the future, tech and humanity. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

The funeral industry has a pollution problem. It's also an industry that is slow to move on from tradition - especially when those traditions are the reason death is worth billions.

Death is also a topic we try to avoid. It's not easy thinking about how we return our body to the earth. But coffins, embalming services, grave plots, tombstones, and all the other dressings add up in cost, labour and emissions.

However, if you're eco-minded, you do have a few options in how you dispose of a body.

The Death Industry’s Pollution Problem (And How Green Burials Can Help)www.youtube.com

1. A Green Burial

Forget about the toxic chemicals used for embalming; the varnished wood caskets that need to be produced and shipped; and the 4-feet of concrete under the tombstone. Green burials remove the excess of traditional burials by putting the body straight into the ground.

Willow's Rest in Niagara Falls is a prime example of the benefits of a green burial site. The 2-acre site sits at the back of Fairview Cemetery, surrounded by trees and covered in wildflowers. Birds, bees, and friendly squirrels call the calm environment home. Willow's Rest even offers beekeeping workshops and tours for those wanting to learn more about the benefits of green burial and nature.

Green burial sites offer a cemetery that belongs to nature. It's a spot where you can sit and take in the life around you, and the lives of those who are now returning back to the earth.

A feeling that's difficult to have among rows of tombstones.

2. The Mushroom Suit

It's like a green burial but with the power of mushrooms.

The mushroom suit, or the infinity suit, was developed by Coeio. It's a completely bio-degradable suit that has mushroom spores built-in. Through mycoremediation, the suit cleanses the body of toxins through mycoremediation, speeds up the body decomposition, and delivers nutrients directly to the plants around it.

The suit is commercially available but not widely used yet.

3. Aquamation

Aquamation is how you cremate a body with water.

Don't worry, they're not flushing grandma down the drain like some headlines would have you believe. In fact, there's no trace of MRNA or DNA going down the drain. The process actually results in a completely sterile solution of amino acids, sugars, nutrients, and salts.

However, especially if you're in Ontario, the industry has been slow to adopt this method. Why? Well, according to Trevor Charbonneau at the Newcastle funeral home, it threatens the cremation industry. Cremation requires an investment not only into the machines and the constant upkeep but into an entire building to house the crematorium.

If you think that's an overstatement, Charbonneau was actually brought to court over aquamation. He won, but the damage in the public eye was done.

Aquamation only needs the machines and requires very little space to operate. This has opened up access to cremation for smaller boutique funeral homes. The same boutique homes that relied on major funeral homes for cremation.

Death is a certainty in life. So with a rising population, alongside the rise in climate change catastrophes, being aware of the final impact you have on the Earth is becoming more important than ever. So while it's a topic we try to avoid, it might be time to consider how we dispose of our bodies.

