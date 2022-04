WHITEWRIGHT — Skylar Pogue was 3-for-4 with a triple, walked, drove in three and scored twice as Gunter clinched the outright District 11-3A title with an 11-2 victory against second-place Whitewright. Hayden Fox was 2-for-2 with a triple, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times, Lizzie Williams was 2-for-4 with a triple, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Rhyan Pogue threw six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out...

GUNTER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO