Trenton, NJ

Best coffee roasters in NJ named by national magazine

By Jordan Jansson
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Food & Wine recently put out two articles ranking the best coffee roasters in every state. In March, the Trenton coffee shop, One Up One Down took the title and in April, it was a South Jersey favorite, Royal Mile Coffee Roasters. One Up One Down is a family-owned...

