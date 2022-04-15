ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian official tweets about using sunken Russian warship as a dive site

Russia on Friday confirmed that its flagship missile cruiser Moskva has sunk while the damaged ship was being towed in the Black Sea.

In response, Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov hinted that the Moskva might someday become a tourist attraction for scuba divers.

Reznikov tweeted: “A ‘flagship’ russian warship is a worthy diving site. We have one more diving spot in the Black Sea now. Will definitely visit the wreck after our victory in the war.”

Reznikov also claimed to be a veteran scuba diver, with 300 dives to his credit.

Russia stated that the Moskva was damaged by an explosion of munitions and a subsequent fire, while Ukraine claims to have blown a hole in the vessel’s hull with missile strikes.

It remains unclear what became of its crew of approximately 500 sailors.

–Image showing the Moskva is from Wikimedia Commons

