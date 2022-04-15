Emory women's golf remain in top spot in Div. III Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll

Photo from Emory Women's Golf

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association has released the latest Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll for Division III.

This is the third poll of the 2022 spring season.

Emory University received all but two first-place votes to remain in the top spot in the Division III rankings, while Carnegie Mellon University holds steady at No. 2. Methodist University received one first-place vote and moves up one spot to No. 3, while the University of Redlands and George Fox University remain in the top five.

Emory finished third out of 12 teams in their last competition, the BSC Panthers Classic in Birmingham, Alabama. They’ll next play in the NCAA Division III Championship in Houston, Texas, from May 10-13.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points

1 Emory University (11) 323

2 Carnegie Mellon University 302

3 Methodist University (1) 289

4 University of Redlands 280

5 George Fox University 278

6 Williams College (1) 275

7 Centre College 246

8 Pomona-Pitzer 226

9 Amherst College 225

10 Washington and Lee University 193

11 Washington University in St. Louis 186

12 New York University 178

13 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 174

14 Illinois Wesleyan University 155

15 Trinity University (Texas) 140

T16 Denison University 110

T16 Rhodes College 110

18 St. Catherine University 109

19 Berry College 86

20 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor 81

21 University of Texas at Dallas 57

22 Sewanee: The University of the South 43

23 Carthage College 34

24 Chapman University 28

25 Middlebury College 24

Others Receiving Votes: Hamilton College (19); University of California, Santa Cruz (15); Gustavus Adolphus College (13); York College of Pennsylvania (9); Southwestern University (7); Bethel University (4); University of Wisconsin, Whitewater (4); Christopher Newport University (2)

About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, is a non-profit organization representing women’s collegiate golf coaches. The WGCA was formed to encourage the playing of college golf for women in correlation with a general objective of education and in accordance with the highest tradition of intercollegiate competition. Today, the WGCA represents over 650 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.