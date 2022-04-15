ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City University stands alone at No. 1 in NAIA Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Photo from Oklahoma City University Women's Golf

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association has unveiled the latest Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll.

This is the third poll of the 2022 spring season.

In NAIA, Oklahoma City University claims the top spot after receiving all but one first-place vote. Keiser University comes in at No. 2 with the remaining vote, followed by Dalton State College at No. 3.

OCU has won its last two events: The Kyle Blaser Invitational and the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic.

They’ll play next week at the Sooner Athletic Conference Championships.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points

1 Oklahoma City University (6) 69

2 Keiser University (1) 62

3 Dalton State College 56

4 SCAD Savannah 44

5 University of British Columbia 43

6 Loyola University New Orleans 33

7 Embry Riddle Aeronautical University 32

8 William Carey University 20

9 Texas Wesleyan University 17

10 Menlo College 6

Others Receiving Votes: SCAD Atlanta (2); Ottawa University – Arizona (1)

About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, is a non-profit organization representing women’s collegiate golf coaches. The WGCA was formed to encourage the playing of college golf for women in correlation with a general objective of education and in accordance with the highest tradition of intercollegiate competition. Today, the WGCA represents over 650 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.

Arkansas receives boost in national polls following sweep of LSU

Arkansas Baseball is trending upward following a successful week that saw the Razorbacks finish with a 5-0 record. Arkansas (28-7, 11-4 SEC) bounced back last week after suffering their first SEC weekend series loss since 2019 at Florida April 7-9 in Gainesville by taking two games from in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday, and by sweeping rival LSU, all in front of the home fans at Baum-Walker Stadium. Because of that, the national polls are on the side of the Razorbacks. Arkansas has now climbed back into the top-5 in all major polls, ranking as high as No. 2 according to one...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
