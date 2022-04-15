ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Baptist women's golf overtakes No. 1 spot in Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll for Division II

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Photo from Dallas Baptist University

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association has announced the results of the most recent Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll.

This is the third poll of the 2022 spring season.

Dallas Baptist University unanimously takes the top spot in Division II, followed by Lynn University at No. 2. Barry University moves up two spots to No. 3, while Limestone University and Nova Southeastern University remain in the top five, coming in at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

The DBU Patriots most recently played in the Lynn Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida, taking home first place. The team’s next tournament, the Lone Star Conference Championship, is scheduled for April 12-23.

Lynn just played in the SSC Championship, finishing third.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points

1 Dallas Baptist University (16) 400

2 Lynn University 372

3 Barry University 349

4 Limestone University 342

5 Nova Southeastern University 340

6 Anderson University 332

7 University of Findlay 304

8 Rollins College 292

9 California State University San Marcos 277

10 Lee University 249

11 West Texas A&M University 237

12 University of Indianapolis 227

13 Henderson State University 216

14 University of Tampa 174

15 Wingate University 168

16 Rogers State University 139

17 Saint Leo University 134

18 Columbus State University 130

19 Grand Valley State University 129

20 Carson-Newman University 104

21 Florida Southern College 67

22 Texas A&M University – Commerce 60

23 University of Central Missouri 43

24 Texas A&M International University 36

25 Biola University 16

Others Receiving Votes: St. Mary’s University (Texas) (15); University of Missouri-St. Louis (13); Lenoir Rhyne University (10); University of Central Oklahoma (10); Northeastern State University (5); California State University, Monterey Bay (4); Flagler College (2); Sonoma State University (2); California State University, East Bay (1); Tiffin University (1)

About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, is a non-profit organization representing women’s collegiate golf coaches. The WGCA was formed to encourage the playing of college golf for women in correlation with a general objective of education and in accordance with the highest tradition of intercollegiate competition. Today, the WGCA represents over 650 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

