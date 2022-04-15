ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No More Heroes 3 will release on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC this fall

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Better dust off that beam katana, as No More Heroes 3 will release for multiple platforms later this year.

On Friday, XSEED Games announced that No More Heroes 3 is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC this fall. The publisher didn’t provide an exact date, but that’ll undoubtedly change in time. For now, let’s just bask in the glory that is knowing this cult classic is no longer a Nintendo Switch.

XSEED Games didn’t clarify whether or not these ports will include any additional content, but it’s a safe bet that No More Heroes 3 will look sharper and perform better than ever before. When it came out on Nintendo Switch last year, the chief complaint was that the framerate was dodgy, dipping into sub-30 FPS during the open world bits.

It looks like this re-release of No More Heroes 3 will also have physical editions, which is excellent news for anyone who loves stuffing boxes on shelves. Yes, people still buy physical copies of video games, much to the chagrin of Xbox Game Pass enthusiasts.

If you’re unfamiliar with No More Heroes, it’s a series about an otaku that murders rival assassins in a quest to become the best. It’s good fun, trust me.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

