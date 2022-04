The Delbarton Town Council approved the town’s Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget during its meeting on March 28. The council members discussed the budget which was presented to them by Town Recorder Medina Mahon and Town Clerk Elizabeth Hicks. They asked several questions about various entries, especially expenses such as a $500 account for a building inspector. Mahon said accounts such as that are placed into the budget because of statutory regulations. If the services are not needed; they can be redistributed to other expense accounts by budget revisions during the fiscal year.

