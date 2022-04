A ruling yesterday from the Illinois Supreme Court narrowly approved the use of political campaign funds for legal defense by former 25th Ward Ald. Danny Solis. While it is disappointing that Illinois law does not explicitly prohibit the use of campaign funds for legal defense against criminal charges, the Better Government Association commends the court’s narrow reading of the current law and rejection of the defense’s arguments that any such expenses would inherently be “customary and reasonable expenses of an officeholder in connection with the performance of governmental and public service functions.”

