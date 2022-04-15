ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kan. wildfire responders brace as a dangerously dry, windy season drags on

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

After months of drought, wind and dry grass continue to fuel extreme wildfire conditions. This state knows something about dry spells, high winds and the out-of-control fires that can follow. So it might be easy for recent alerts that have warned Kansans about dangerous wildfire conditions to fade into...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Risk For Evening Storm Across Eastern Oklahoma Tuesday Night

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologists:. The chance for thunderstorm development along the dryline will remain mostly low later Tuesday afternoon and early evening. But if storms do form, there will remain a high likelihood of severe weather, including very large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Most data continue supporting the CAP ( the layer of warm air aloft) suppressing or greatly limiting the number of storms along the dryline. A subtropical wave across Texas may develop a broad area of showers and storms to this afternoon moving across NE TX into far southcentral OK tonight. This may act to further limit any storm production across central OK along the dryline. West of the dryline, temps still soar into the lower 90s with southwest winds from 30 to 60 mph and extremely dry air promoting another critically high fire danger afternoon.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Volunteers#Drought#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Kansans
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

LIVE: Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Midwest as blizzard rages in North Dakota

A long night of severe weather began Tuesday evening with tornadoes touching down in Texas and Iowa while an all-out blizzard was still raging in the northern Plains. Lightning strikes near AccuWeather journalist storm chasing in Texas. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer and Jesse Ferrell, AccuWeather senior weather editor.
TEXAS STATE
FOX2Now

It’s windy and wet; will St. Louis dry out soon?

ST. LOUIS – A slow moving weather system will keep our weather unsettled here across Missouri and Illinois, with scattered showers and gusty winds. The best chance for rain on Tuesday will be over the eastern half of the FOX 2 viewing area, or roughly along and east of Highway 67 in both Missouri and Illinois. Things will settle for a few hours between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., with scattered showers bubbling up over the western half of the viewing area into the evening.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Salina Post

Red flag warnings again include our area

Red flag warnings have been issued for a large part of the state Thursday, including counties in our area. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
AccuWeather

Lightning sparks fires, strong winds topple trucks in Texas

Intense storms blitzed across northern Texas Monday night, pelting the area with large hail, flooding rain and likely tornadoes. Over 30,000 electric customers were without power early Tuesday morning in the wake of the storms, according to PowerOutage.US. The number of outages has gradually been falling as crews work to turn on the lights for residents and businesses across the region affected by the severe weather.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Wildfire Danger Returns to the Concho Valley Monday Afternoon

SAN ANGELO – There is a slight chance of severe thunderstorms across the Concho Valley Monday morning that will give way to extreme wildfire danger in the afternoon as the drought deepens the first week of spring.  According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Monday east of a San Angelo to Sonora line.  The main threat with these thunderstorms will be large hail, damaging winds, dangerous lightning and even a tornado.   The chance of precipitation is 40 percent.  The thunderstorm chances will give way to extreme wildfire danger…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy