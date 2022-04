After 11 years of serving cocktails, food and “burner” music, Asiento owner Debi Cohn has closed the bar and is launching another bar with her former manager, Sven Forner. The new establishment, Madam Racecar, opens mid-May and takes over the old Asiento digs at 2730 21st St. The cosmic mural will remain, but if you’re expecting any other remnants from Asiento, don’t.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO