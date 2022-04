MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- New developments into the Window Select saga. Customers of the Menomonee Falls window company continue to complain about paid unfulfilled orders. The Owner and President of Window Select is a man named Justin Kiswardy. CBS 58 has obtained court records confirming that Kiswardy is a convicted felon with ties to Ohio. In 2009, he was found guilty of one count of theft and one count of forgery in Wood County, Ohio. As for his time in Wisconsin, some Window Select customers say when they complained about order delays, Kiswardy bribed them to keep quiet.

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO