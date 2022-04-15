ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Tech ‘Moves’: Activision Hires Its First Chief Diversity Officer

By Decerry Donato
Moves, our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech

Activision Blizzard appointed Kristen Hines as its first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. Hines previously led the global diversity, equity and inclusion practice at Accenture.

Wastefuel, a developer of low-carbon biofuels from waste, named Jeffrey Briggs as chief operating officer. Briggs previously served as COO of Green Plains.

Payments facilitation company PayEngine hired Rashid Kamran as its chief technology officer. Kamran previously served as director of software engineering at ATT/DIRECTV and vice president for application development at MUFG Union Bank.

HR technology company Bambee has hired Lainie Cooney as chief people officer. Cooney previously held the same role at FanDuel.

Mindbody, a wellness technology platform, named Meisha Sherman as chief people officer. Sherman previously served as vice president of global human resources for Envista Corporation.

Omaze, an online fundraising platform, hired Scott Coleman as president. Coleman previously served as Pinterest’s head of growth and international and also held business development and product partnership roles at Google.

Netflix promoted former communications director Emily Feingold to vice president of communications.

FCTI, an ATM solutions provider, named Peter Kulik as its vice president of technology. Kulik previously served as the director of engineering, ATM technology at Citibank.

Cybersecurity startup NVISION named Anna Astakhishvili as head of marketing. Astakhishvili was previously a senior digital marketing manager at Cloudflare.

Creator economy AI company BEN Group named Jon Youshaei as head creator advisor for its TubeBuddy arm. Youshaei previously served as head of creator product marketing at YouTube and also worked on Instagram’s creator marketing team.

Health care venture fund Wavemaker 360 named Monica Jain as a venture partner. Currently, Dr. Jain is currently a surgeon and the surgical innovation officer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Venture capital firm Chapter One named Jack Lipstone as venture partner, with a focus on DeFi investing strategy. Lipstone previously co-founded DeFi startup Rari Capital.

Sean Combs, most commonly known as Puff Daddy, joined holoportation startup Proto as an advisor.

LA Tech 'Moves': Stratolaunch Has a New CEO, Former Apple TV Exec Joins NRG

LA Tech 'Moves': Coco, Storyfile and Team Liquid Beef Up Leadership

FuboTV Hires TelevisaUnivision's Henry Ahn as Chief Business Officer

Snap Buys NextMind To Bolster Its AR Hardware Research

Yahoo Taps Endeavor Exec Alicin Reidy Williamson as Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

Diversity and inclusion in the tech industry

Merrell Hires a The North Face and Canada Goose Veteran for Its Chief Merchant Officer Role

Unlock Venture Partners Puts Its Portfolio in the Metaverse

Faraday Future Demotes Founder Yueting 'YT' Jia in Latest Shakeup

Amanda Schutzbank on the Pros and Cons of Subscription-Based Consumer Brands

Female-Led Emmeline Ventures Launches, Backs Crypto Wallet Startup

14 hospitals hiring chief medical officers

The Ultimate LA Guide To The Metaverse

Gamefam Raises $25 Million to Bring Brands into the Metaverse

Collectors Raises $100 Million, Rolls Out Rebrand

Edward Norton's Adtech Firm, EDO, Just Raised $80 Million

