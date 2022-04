ODESSA, Texas — Tenacious Woman was founded by Midland resident Misty Knight and the goal is to lift women up. "Well too long we've had this animosity between women and of like cat-fighting and putting each other down and that's not how it's supposed to be," Knight said. "We're supposed to be in community with each other supporting each other, helping each other through these things and when we go through a crisis as a woman we need that community around us to get through it and too many women don't have that."

