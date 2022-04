RuPaul's Drag Race has come a long way since its first season came out in 2009. Nowadays, it has more series and spinoffs than ever. This year started strong with Season 14 of Drag Race, but that's not all! Fans can look forward to several new spinoffs and series from the beloved franchise this year. Not all of them have release dates yet, but they’ve all been confirmed for 2022, so get ready to lip-sync for your life, because it’s the year of drag.

