ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

A Guide to Building Remote-Team Unity

By Chip House
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zgpFR_0fAYN0Qm00

The Beatles had 21 days to prepare for what would be their last concert, performed live for television from the rooftop of their Apple Corps headquaters in January 1970. With a lot of personalities in the mix, this was a very short amount of time to write and rehearse several songs for millions across the world.

What happened (as showcased in Peter Jackson's recent documentary of that period) was a lesson in how to get things done. Working with people is hard and messy because they’re, well, people. But despite significant challenges and interpersonal tension, those Beatles sessions became the foundation for their final, classic album, Let it Be.

Companies today can learn from the Beatles. Much like a band, any small business is reliant on human relationships that get built in layers over time and, once built, will flourish on the strength of those group dynamics or break apart.

Traditional office culture and its impact

It used to be that from the first moment an employee reported to a work location, in-person connections began to happen. That process continuously built on itself in formal and informal ways. Great leaders created cultures where tasks, projects and goals drew the team together in common purpose. The in-between moments of informal connection that happened in hallways, breakrooms and by the front desk added to the personality of the team. Some people went from being work associates to colleagues and, eventually, to being friends.

Even in the most dysfunctional office-based cultures, working together under the same roof created some semblance of unification. If nothing else, the building temperature or the shortage of parking, traffic or the latest football game gave people shared experiences to talk to each other about and break up the day.

Related: 5 Tips for Hiring and Team Building Remotely

Remote-first environments change the way we meet

Research shows that highly aligned organizations significantly outperform their unaligned peers, growing revenue up to 58% faster with more than 70% better profitability. Alignment happens from the top down and bottom up. Moments of casual connection, so mission-critical to team-building, are much more difficult to spark digitally, yet no less vital tools for unifying organizations. In remote-first environments, managers and business leaders must become intentional and creative to replace the hundreds of daily, unplanned and unstructured minutes of casual connections between co-workers. Otherwise, unity softens, and both teamwork and business results will feel the impact.

Related: 6 Ways Connections Create a Sense of Belonging Anywhere with Any Workplace

Five moves any organization can make to unify teams in remote-first environments

Not all conversation leads to communication, but most conversation does lead to connection. If there is common ground or agreement, people tend to find it. On the flipside, people who disagree tend to discover that, too. These are some of the great benefits to proximity. Even if a team isn’t highly functioning, there will always be more conversation between people who are under the same roof.

Here are five ways to recreate an environment with casual connections in a remote work setting:

  1. Create spaces for personal sharing . When in-person, it's the time before the meeting starts and after it ends — while people are settling in or gathering up their things — when people tend to share personal information. Meeting leaders need to recreate those spaces online. Considering staggering the start time of a meeting for various participants. Have three people show up early, just so you can catch up. Invite people to join for lunch. To bring their pets. There’s nothing wrong with telling people what you are trying to recreate. They may like the benefits of remote work, but are also aware that something is lost, even as something is gained.

  2. Amplify feedback loops . People don’t want their work to be in a vacuum. They thrive on feedback. Word-of-mouth is minimized in remote workplaces. On Zoom meetings and Slack channels, share customer quotes from support tickets, social media comments and sales calls. Share positives and negatives. Nothing brings a team together like a problem to solve — especially when it is from another department. Discuss feature requests so that everyone knows what is on your customers’ minds. There is no better way to align your teams than to train them on an accurate roadmap that will prepare them to speak intelligently to customers and prospects about your company.

  3. Employ technology that aligns teams . Every team strives to create a world-class customer experience. This is not possible unless every touchpoint and team in the customer journey is aligned. Having teams use the same technology platform promotes team communication and collaboration into the customer journey. Disparate, non-integrated systems with data silos keeps departments from engaging with each other and understanding each other’s processes.

  4. Tune in to cohort differences . Gen Xers are often in leadership roles, but tend to be quiet achievers. They can be fiercely private; however, at the same time, they thrive in casual, friendly environments and are generally accepting and inclusive of others. They may be great listeners for the millennials on the team who want their managers to show sincere interest in them as people and are more likely to engage when their managers hold regular meetings .

  5. Maximize infrequent in-person meetings. When an opportunity arises to meet in person, take it. Whether it be a quick lunch during a layover in a colleague's hometown or a full-blown team gathering, use every possible minute of that in-person meeting to converse, engage and be fully present. Individual work can take a back seat for some face-to-face collaboration and brainstorming.

Related: How to Craft Corporate Culture in a Remote World

People want to belong, feel connected, and provide excellent service — that hasn’t changed.

Businesses may have inadvertently benefited from in-office logistics, but that’s over now, or significantly reduced for many companies and cohorts of workers. However, our customers still expect and deserve a seamless journey or they will go somewhere else. As leaders, it is incumbent on us to adapt and lead through the new world of remote work to deliver on that promise to our customers.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Remote work is helping Black entrepreneurs break with generational trauma

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Even before remote work became a widely available option for workers as the world navigates a global pandemic, the ability to work anywhere with a laptop and an Internet connection has always been a fascinating part of entrepreneurship.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Corps
Ashish

How to improve team communication in your remote & hybrid teams

Workplaces have come a long way in a short period from a traditional office setting to a flexible hybrid setting that supports a diverse workforce. An Accenture research report has revealed that 63 percent of high-growth companies have already adopted a ‘productivity anywhere’ model.
HackerNoon

Beginner's Guide to Email Marketing

The Bus Factor is the total number of people who would need to be incapacitated, as by getting hit by a bus so that the project would be left for dead. The lowest possible Bus Factor score is just 1, which means that if one person leaves the project it will stall or die.
MARKETING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
pymnts

Meta Scatters its Exec Team in Remote Work Test

Meta, the parent of social media giant Facebook, is becoming more remote than ever as companies start going back to the office, The Wall Street Journal wrote Wednesday (March 23). The company’s management team is spreading out to new locations far away from the Silicon Valley headquarters, with even CEO...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

How Customer Empathy Can Inspire Innovation

Having worked with innovation teams from global companies like Visa, Colgate-Palmolive, Kimberly-Clark, Disney, Medtronic and many others, there's one consistent success factor when it comes to innovation, no matter what you're doing: it all starts with the customer. Companies spend oodles of time and money trying to understand customers. They...
ECONOMY
Vice

Google Is Teaching AI to Explain Your Jokes to You

“Artificial intelligence” is often a dubious label for selling all manner of tech snake oil, but one area where the idea of machine sentience at least feels shockingly realistic is in Natural Language Processing, or NLP, the machine learning systems that learn to parse and respond to human language.
SOFTWARE
Fast Company

Transparency is BS. Ditch the buzzword and align your teams this way

Transparency in the workplace increases employee engagement, builds trust, increases productivity and boosts morale. And it’s critical to today’s more than one billion global knowledge workers. A majority (82%) of them say it’s important that their organizations are transparent, according to Slack research. And employees at large enterprises crave transparency even more than those at smaller organizations (89% vs. 80%).
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
beckershospitalreview.com

The successful department chief: Essential skills, considerations in a changing landscape

As new chiefs and chairs start to take on their new jobs during this dynamic era, it’s clear that the role of the chief has changed dramatically over time. Decades ago, chiefs were usually responsible for small departments, overseeing the research, clinical and educational mission of an academic medical center. Now, they often lead large clinical enterprises that expand to an entire healthcare network. Much has been written about the increasing need for management experience to ensure success in these important roles, and that urgency has increased as new clinical imperatives continue to expand.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy