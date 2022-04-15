ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Escalade

westseattleblog.com
 2 days ago

My...

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

KOMO News

Police arrest suspect in West Seattle shooting

SEATTLE — Officers arrested a man Friday they believe is responsible for shooting a man in the leg in West Seattle on Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said it located the suspect during a response to a domestic violence call in West Seattle on Friday. Police seized two handguns and booked the man into the King County Jail.
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 14-year-old, police say

A 33-year-old California woman was arrested after she flew to Michigan and rented an Airbnb to meet with a 15-year-old boy she had met online, authorities said. Stephanie Sin, of San Francisco, was taken into custody on April 10 in Novi, located about 29 miles outside Detroit, and charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, FOX2 Detroit reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
DENVER, CO
KING 5

While Seattle crime is high, levels haven't reached historic peaks

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to two shootings in the city, one of them deadly, within hours of each other on Thursday. The SPD said a man was killed and a woman was critically injured after a shooting in Columbia City. Within hours, police responded to another shooting on Third Avenue and Yesler Street downtown.
SEATTLE, WA
Herald Community Newspapers

Crime watch: Rockville Centre

On March 8 at 12:13 p.m., an 18-year-old Franklin Square woman was arrested and charged with petit larceny in the vicinity of Hempstead Avenue. At 12:30 p.m. on March 7, a Merrick Road resident reported that he was the victim of a scam on social media. Unusual incident. A Marvin...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Crime watch: Lynbrook/East Rockaway

On March 10 at 4:45 p.m., a 21-year-old Yonkers woman was arrested andcharged with assault after an incident on Daley Place. At 8:28 p.m. on March 10, a 40-year-old Uniondale woman was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation, aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding and operating an unregistered vehicle after an incident on Peninsula Boulevard on Sept. 7.
LYNBROOK, NY
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead In Maple Grove After Driver Shoots Other Driver

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A dispute between two drivers led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Maple Grove. Police say a 911 caller reported a shooting between two vehicles near County Road 30 and Garland Lane just before 3 p.m., with both vehicles leaving the area right after. (credit: CBS) While officers were headed to the scene, they received a report that a man was found injured in a vehicle near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. He later died at an area hospital. Police say “there is no known ongoing threat to the community in this area.” Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
The Independent

Online seller Letgo sued over murder and robbery of couple who were using app to buy a car

The online selling platform Letgo is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after a couple was robbed and killed while using the app as they tried to buy an SUV in a Denver, Colorado suburb in 2020. The lawsuit filed by family of the victims – Joe and Jossline Roland – in federal court on Thursday asserts that the app was negligent because it allowed the man who killed the parents of five children to become a “verified seller” while using a fake name despite his criminal past. The suit also named OfferUp, which has acquired the platform, as a defendant....
PUBLIC SAFETY
country1037fm.com

‘Grease’ Actor Arrested for Burglary

According to Yahoo, Grease actor Eddie Deezen has been arrested for trespassing and burglary. Deezen is best known for his role as the goofy, good-natured nerd Eugene Felsnic in Grease and Grease 2. He was arrested on April 8 in Maryland after police say he entered a nursing facility and refused to leave.
MARYLAND STATE

