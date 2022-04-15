ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anya Taylor-Joy Shared an Unusual Trick That Helped Her Meditate

By Tyra Wilkes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrown out the neighborhood noise and focus on your breathing. Sit in an upright position and relax your body. There are tons of suggestions for improving meditation out there and “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy has an unusual one to add to the list — ride a roller coaster and...

