Unfinished fiscal agenda

We are in another highly competitive midterm election cycle, which means you’re going to hear a lot about generic ballot polling. What exactly is that? Is it a poll that just has, in stark black-and-white lettering, “poll” in its packaging? Alas, “Repo Man” fans, that is not the case. It’s a series of polls from some of the usual suspects that measures whether people would vote for a Democratic or Republican candidate.

ELECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO