Congress & Courts

Unfinished fiscal agenda

By David Lerman, Paul M. Krawzak
Roll Call Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers face a jam-packed agenda after the April recess that includes pandemic...

rollcall.com

Roll Call Online

House appropriators plan June markups on fiscal 2023 bills

The House Appropriations Committee is tentatively planning to take up its fiscal 2023 spending bills in June, teeing up potential floor votes in July, according to people familiar with the schedule. Subcommittees would mark up their 12 annual bills from June 13 to June 22. The full committee would hold...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

New requests bring military’s ‘unfunded priorities’ above $21 billion

Pentagon brass have asked Congress for nearly $1 billion for anti-missile and cybersecurity programs that are not part of President Joe Biden’s budget request, bringing to more than $21 billion the so-called unfunded priorities the armed services and military commands are seeking for fiscal 2023. The Missile Defense Agency’s...
Roll Call Online

America is the Ghostbusters of Western affairs. Voters know it and want more from Biden

ANALYSIS — President Joe Biden is hitting the road this week — and facing a challenge to convince voters why they should keep Democrats in control of Congress. Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California has predicted Democrats will not only keep their narrow House majority but expand it. Some Senate Democrats and outside strategists have suggested they see reasons why the party might maintain its paper-thin Senate edge.
Roll Call Online

Let’s get specific about the generic ballot

We are in another highly competitive midterm election cycle, which means you’re going to hear a lot about generic ballot polling. What exactly is that? Is it a poll that just has, in stark black-and-white lettering, “poll” in its packaging? Alas, “Repo Man” fans, that is not the case. It’s a series of polls from some of the usual suspects that measures whether people would vote for a Democratic or Republican candidate.
Roll Call Online

Census undercount risks funding for Native American reservations

Native Americans on reservations face another decade of underfunding from federal programs because thousands were not counted in the 2020 census — a problem shared by minority communities across the country. Tribal governments use those federal funds for basic needs on reservations, where poverty rates historically have been among...
