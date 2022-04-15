We Discovered the Easiest Way to Create a Yearbook

Most people will tell you to “make yourself at home” out of politeness when you visit their house. But when friends invited designer Wendy Morrison over to their Georgian farmhouse in Dunbar, Scotland, she took the invitation literally. Okay, well, not right away: Her hosts were preparing to move to Houston at the time, while Wendy and her family were planning their return to the seaside town after a few years in France. It was a happy coincidence that the house would soon be available. “I’ll always remember that visit. It just felt like home,” she recalls. “There’s a long corridor, the sun was shining…it brought back feelings of the house I grew up in.”

