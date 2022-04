Isn't it strange how sometimes we speak of something hypothetically and then oddly, events happen that make us wonder just how close we were being listened to?. I was chatting with a friend last week when she mentioned how much she wished that Target on the Vestal Parkway would expand to create a super Target. I mentioned that there was only one direction they could build in order for that to happen and Bed Bath & Beyond was occupying the only possible expansion space.

VESTAL, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO