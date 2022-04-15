Visit Prescott | Traveler TV | 4/15/22

Meghan Markle has reportedly caught a flight back to Los Angeles to see her two children, Archie and Lilibet. This past weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off the 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Aside from showcasing their parenting style and stylish fashion sense, the royal couple even shared a romantic kiss onstage at the public event. But, Markle chose to cut her European trip shorter than her husband's and head back to the U.S., just four days before Prince Harry.
Comments / 0