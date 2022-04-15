ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Visit Prescott | Traveler TV | 4/15/22

KTNV
 3 days ago

Glenn Scarpelli, host of Traveler TV, joins us to...

www.ktnv.com

Comments / 0

Related
I-95 FM

The TV Show ‘Maine Life’ Pays A Visit To Bangor

Maine Life Media is on the road and on your TV each week. “Maine Life” is a show that highlights all things that make Maine the best place to live & work! Former TV anchor Erin Ovalle, travels all around the Pine Tree State, to celebrate all the cool things that are happening here at home, and when you watch, it can give you some great ideas for places to hit when you hit the open road this summer.
BANGOR, ME
WJHG-TV

TIME TRAVEL TUESDAY 3/22

If you're looking to get out and celebrate spring, Camp Helen State Park has some opportunities for you and your family to take advantage of. Spring Break is still in full swing in Panama City Beach. Mosley High School features musical play. Updated: 9 hours ago. Mosley High School features...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona#Traveler Tv#Visit Prescott
purewow.com

Meghan Markle Travels Back to Los Angeles Solo After European Trip

Meghan Markle has reportedly caught a flight back to Los Angeles to see her two children, Archie and Lilibet. This past weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off the 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Aside from showcasing their parenting style and stylish fashion sense, the royal couple even shared a romantic kiss onstage at the public event. But, Markle chose to cut her European trip shorter than her husband's and head back to the U.S., just four days before Prince Harry.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy