Limor Media, Inc. | 4/15/22

KTNV
 3 days ago

HI-CHEW, the fruity, chewy candy brand, is the perfect Easter...

www.ktnv.com

Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
CBS Austin

Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss shares some great Spring Essentials

Score the best savings this spring by shopping with RetailMeNot. AleveX™ is a line of topical pain relief products providing temporary relief of minor aches and pains of muscles and joints and offers a targeted application that is fast, powerful, and long-lasting. Transform your frizzy hair this spring with...
KTNV

Scopely Inc. | 4/14/22

If you like word games, like everyone else right now, then you'll want to check out what's new with Scrabble. In honor of National Scrabble Day, tech and gaming expert, Marc Saltzman, fills us in on the history of the game as well as the exciting new ways you can play.
KTNV

Mom Hint | 4/14/22

Unsure of what to put in your Easter baskets this year? Sherri French, founder of Mom Hint, joins us to talk about some exciting new products for each member of your family.
KTNV

Nevada SPCA | Best Mattress | 4/14/22

In this week's PICK OF THE LITTER, you'll meet Daisy! This sweet pup is available for adoption through the Nevada SPCA. Our PICK OF THE LITTER is paid for by Best Mattress.
KTNV

Zulily | 4/15/22

Shopping for your newborn can be stressful! Justine Santaniello, lifestyle expert and newborn mom, is here to help point you in the right direction. She even fill's us in on an exciting month-long shopping event with Zulily. This segment is paid for by Zulily.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
KTNV

Nevada Coin Mart | 4/15/22

Neil Sackmary of Nevada Coin Mart will give you top dollar for unwanted items any day of the week, even holidays! They have been voted Best of Las Vegas again, and they're the #1 buyer of coins, bullion, silver and gold. This segment is paid for by Nevada Coin Mart.
WWD

Gap Inc. Gets Upgraded But Needs ‘Significant Transformation’

After getting hit with a string of downgrades this year from financial institutions, Gap Inc. finally got an upgrade — although it came with concerns and a cautious outlook. Morgan Stanley & Co. on Monday upgraded Gap Inc. to “equal-weight” from “underweight” and said in its report that the retailer’s stock decline “implies the market appreciates our concerns: broader turnaround uncertainty against recent mis-execution and potentially overly optimistic 2022 EPS guidance,” which is for diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.95 to $2.15 for the year. “Our bearish thesis still stands, but appears priced in. We upgrade to equal-weight and maintain our $14 price target.”
BUCKSCO.Today

Former Summer Home of the Guggenheim Family, Founder of New York’s Famous Museum, Hits the Market

The onetime summer retreat of the wealthy Guggenheim family. Solomon R. Guggenheim, the mining titan behind the Guggenheim Museum in New York City, escaped the pressures of his business career as many other people of means did in the last century. He and his family annually retreated to a summer home in the country. That dwelling, in Upper Black Eddy, Bucks County, is now on the market, reports Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Distractify

Restaurant Posts Customer’s Private Information After They Left a Negative Review

It's understandable that people get really passionate about the businesses that they've created. They've dumped years of their blood sweat and tears into a place, and in many instances, they don't have any option but to make that business work. This can lead to some very stressful situations and pretty impassioned emotional responses to the possible failings of one's business.
Complex

Mother of ‘Where We About to Eat At’ Viral Star Antwain Fowler Launches Fundraiser to Open Restaurant in His Honor

A fundraiser has been launched in support of opening a seafood restaurant in honor of the late Antwain “TJ” Fowler. Fowler, of course, became a star thanks to viral footage of the quickly-made-ubiquitous phrase “where we about to eat at?” The widely adored social media figure died at the age of 6 last November, with an initial statement shared at the time saying he had battled autoimmune enteropathy.
