Limor Media, Inc. | 4/15/22

After getting hit with a string of downgrades this year from financial institutions, Gap Inc. finally got an upgrade — although it came with concerns and a cautious outlook. Morgan Stanley & Co. on Monday upgraded Gap Inc. to “equal-weight” from “underweight” and said in its report that the retailer’s stock decline “implies the market appreciates our concerns: broader turnaround uncertainty against recent mis-execution and potentially overly optimistic 2022 EPS guidance,” which is for diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.95 to $2.15 for the year. “Our bearish thesis still stands, but appears priced in. We upgrade to equal-weight and maintain our $14 price target.”

BUSINESS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO