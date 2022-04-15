Three Square Food Bank | 4/15/22

TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Hoosiers are teaming up to help Ukrainian refugees. The Midwest Food Bank will send roughly 240 thousand meals to the border of Poland and Ukraine. Organizers say there is a big need for food right now among refugees. “Each one of these bags we have right here, is 4-serving and so a […]
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arvest Bank will partner with the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas for its 12th annual Million Meals campaign to provide meals to those in need, according to a news release. Launched in 2011, Arvest’s Million Meals campaigns have raised 18.7 million meals, which includes more than...
