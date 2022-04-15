Former Christian school band teacher sentenced for sexual relationship with student

Craig Dean Godfrey Craig Dean Godfrey, 38, of Cartersville, was a band teacher at the North Cobb Christian School. (PHOTO: Cobb County Police)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Christian school band teacher will serve 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to a sexual relationship with a student, Cobb County Assistant District Attorney Latonia P. Hines said.

Craig Dean Godfrey, 38, of Cartersville, was a band teacher at the North Cobb Christian School. He was arrested last year after police said the school administration contacted them with information that Godfrey had been involved with a student from 2016-2019. The student is now an adult and no longer goes to the school.

Godfrey pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated child molestation and two counts of sexual assault. He was sentenced to 25 years, 12 of which are to be served in prison without the possibility of parole.

“The investigation uncovered that the student was a sophomore at the school when the inappropriate relationship began. In addition to physical contact, evidence uncovered communication and explicit photos were exchanged between the suspect and the victim using a social media app,” police said at the time of his arrest.

