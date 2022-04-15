Nevada Coin Mart | 4/15/22

A Nevada man lost his sense of taste and developed other health complications after he was served cleaning solvents in lieu of beer from a tap at a bar. ABC News reports that on March 18, a Las Vegas jury awarded Lon Enwright $8 million for the incident that took place in December 2018 at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson. He sued the casino bar for negligence.
Homes like this $8.9 million home don't just simply exist in Idaho without a story behind them. It took us a little while to get to the bottom of who built this thing in Hailey. According to Realtor.com, the incredible extravagant property has been on and off the market for...
Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,668 billionaires around the world. For the first time, three of them live in Oregon. Phil Knight and Timothy Boyle have been members of the billionaires club for some time.
I mean no offense to commercial car washes in Wyoming, but you truly haven't had your vehicle cleaned until a Yellowstone bison takes an unexpected intense interest in your car. It's that time of year when we begin to see the multitude of Yellowstone National Park wildlife interact with millions...
If you like word games, like everyone else right now, then you'll want to check out what's new with Scrabble. In honor of National Scrabble Day, tech and gaming expert, Marc Saltzman, fills us in on the history of the game as well as the exciting new ways you can play.
Everything is bigger in Texas, or so the saying goes. But, even though the world's largest belt buckle was revealed to the world in Dallas, Texas it was created in Montana. Montana Silversmiths is a brand that is well known in Wyoming, especially by our Cowboys and Cowgirls. Montana Silversmiths make beautiful jewelry and accessories that all have a Western flair.
