ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Never forget: Royal Family shares a photo of the Queen with Prince Charles and Philip on Remembrance Day 1974 as part of countdown series ahead of Platinum Jubilee

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The royal family have released a new photo of the Queen and members of the Royal Family in 1974 as part of the ongoing 70-day picture countdown to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Today's photo shows the Queen standing at the Cenotaph with the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles, then 26, laying wreaths on Remembrance Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F3aGn_0fAYAMjI00
Today's photo shows the Queen standing at the Cenotaph in 1974 with the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles, far right after laying wreaths on Remembrance Sunday

Explaining the countdown, the Royal family's Instagram page reads: 'Over the next 70 days, as we countdown to the #PlatinumJubilee Celebration Weekend, we'll be sharing an image a day of The Queen – each representing a year of Her Majesty's 70-year long reign.'

Each of the 70 photos represent a year of the monarch's seven-decade reign, and each post also highlights a notable moment in history from the same year.

Today, the post mentioned the Eurovision Song Contest, which was held in Brighton that year.

Sweden won, with ABBA's song 'Waterloo' taking the top spot in the competition.

The Queen marked 70 years on the throne on February 6, 2022, making her the longest reigning monarch in British history, and weekend of celebrations will be held from 2nd to 5th June to commemorate the milestone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MA9bA_0fAYAMjI00
The 70-day photo countdown began with a picture of the Queen's coronation at Westminster Abbey, in 1953

Yesterday, the royal family shared an image of the Queen saluting troops as they marched towards Horse Guards Parade for Trooping the Colour in 1973.

The caption for the image, which has garnered more than 50,000 likes, says: 'The Queen salutes Troops as they march towards Horse Guards Parade for Trooping the Colour.

And speaking about the year the photograph was taken, it says: 'In 1973, the first phone call on a handheld cellular phone was made.'

Royal fans were quick to post positive comments on the image. Many shared love heart emojis, while others commented on the Queen's outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xXkJk_0fAYAMjI00
Yesterday, the royal family shared an image of the Queen saluting troops as they marched towards Horse Guards Parade for Trooping the Colour in 1973
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fuh8e_0fAYAMjI00
Other photos in the countdown include a 1961 snap of the royal and her husband Prince Philip meeting President John F Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ue5v_0fAYAMjI00
Fijian children taking English lessons in the cooler ocean waters before the Queen arrives in Fiji

The 70-day photo countdown began with a picture of the Queen's coronation at Westminster Abbey, in 1953.

Queen Elizabeth can be seen on the Coronation Chair in the black and white image, wearing the St. Edward Crown and carrying the Sovereign's Sceptre and Rod.

Other photos in the countdown include a 1961 snap of the royal and her husband Prince Philip meeting President John F Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

An earlier snap, dating back to 1959, shows the Queen pictured with one of her red boxes, which contains the official documents and papers she receives daily from her private secretaries.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband To Retain Prominent Position If Prince Charles Becomes King? Duke Reportedly Not Invited To Prince William's 40th Birthday In June

Prince Harry is said to still have a prominent position within the Firm even after his shocking Megx. Prince Harry used to be a very busy member of the royal family. Aside from being sixth in the line of succession to the British throne, the husband of Meghan Markle also performed royal duties and graced royal engagements being the Duke of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Charles
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: 'Racist Royal' Remark Of Prince Harry's Wife Contributed To Outrage Met By Kate Middleton And Prince William During Jamaican Tour? Duchess Accused Of Plagiarizing Podcast Idea

Meghan Markle previously claimed that "racism" in the palace made her decide to quit royal life. Meghan Markle has become a favorite subject of criticism since she was first romantically linked to Prince Harry in 2016. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first met each other on a blind date six years ago and were reportedly introduced thru a mutual friend.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Playfully Dances Towards Prince William In Rare Display Of Affection: Watch

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, showed off some pretty impressive dance moves on their royal tour of the Caribbean. The pair visited the village of Hopkins in Belize on Sunday, March 20, and had a blast with dancers of the Garifuna community. William, who honored Belize’s royal color by wearing a blue button down and blue pants, danced away with a local woman.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#The Royal Family#Abba#Waterloo#British#Horse Guards Parade
People

Prince Charles and Camilla Impress Locals with Their Irish Dancing Skills: Watch!

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had a jiggy good time on the fourth day of their multi-day tour around the Republic of Ireland this week!. On Friday, the Prince of Wales, 73, and the Duchess, 74, visited the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel, County Tiperrary, for a celebration of Irish art and culture, including a rather lively bit of dancing with local performers.
THEATER & DANCE
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker-Bowles Heartbreak: All Eyes Are Still On Kate Middleton Even After Queen Elizabeth's Queen Consort Endorsement? Prince Charles' Wife Takes Over Meghan Markle's Former Role

Camilla Parker-Bowles is reportedly in jeopardy as Kate Middleton remains more popular than her. Royal fans were shocked when Queen Elizabeth used her Platinum Jubilee to state that Camilla Parker-Bowles should be given the Queen Consort title when the time comes for Prince Charles to take the throne. The "sincere wish" of Her Majesty would mean that the Duchess of Cornwall would be crowned beside the Prince of Wales.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Eugenie Shock: Princess Of York Reportedly Not As Close To Prince William, Kate Middleton Than Prince Harry, Meghan Markle; Probably Team Sussex And Not Cambridge?

Princess Eugenie, Prince William and Kate Middleton's dynamics lack warmth and closeness. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice grew up with their cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry. A body language expert weighed in on Princess Eugenie's dynamics with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and suggested she's not team Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

More Bad News For The Monarchy! The Queen Just Received The Most Devastating News About Belize

Just a few days after The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Caribbean country, Belize has reportedly taken the first step to remove Queen Elizabeth II, 95, as its head of the state in order to become a republic. As part of their 8-day visit to the Caribbean, Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, first visited Belize before Jamaica and the Bahamas in the final leg of their tour, which ended last week.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Royals
People

Kate Middleton's Latest Gala Gown Honored Princess Diana in the Most Glamorous Way

Kate Middleton has been known to channel Princess Diana with her style choices –—and her latest homage might be her most regal to date. Kate and Prince William, who are currently on the sixth day of their eight-day tour of the Caribbean, attended a state dinner hosted by Jamaica's Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, on Wednesday evening — with Kate capturing the spotlight in a striking emerald green gown.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's discreet curtsy to the Queen you didn't notice - watch

The Duchess of Cambridge was among the royal women who were seen curtsying to the Queen at Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday. Kate, who was sat with Prince William and their two elder children, showed her respect for the monarch as she subtly bobbed down into a low curtsy, when she saw the Queen walk arm-in-arm with Prince Andrew inside Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Wears Shorts In Public For Only The 2nd Time In Over 10 Years – Photo

In a rare choice, Kate Middleton rocked leg-bearing khaki shorts during a royal outing in the Bahamas. Kate hasn’t been seen in shorts since 2019!. Skies out, thighs out! For Kate Middleton, navigating the balmy Bahamas weather while on an annual Caribbean tour with Prince William meant donning shorts publicly for the first time in years while attending a regatta at Montagu Beach. This is only the second time in over ten years that the duchess, 40, has chosen the cropped look; she was last seen rocking shorts back in 2019 while attending…a royal regatta. Though shorts may be a rarity for Kate, she’s certainly a stickler for consistency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

337K+
Followers
30K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy