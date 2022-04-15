Master Chef

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Chef's knives are the go-to knife for almost any cooking task, from cutting up vegetables and chopping herbs to butchering and carving meat, a chef's knife can do it all. Most professionals recommend outfitting your kitchen with a chef's knife first and foremost. Sure it's nice to have lots of options, from paring knives to special pieces just for deboning meat but, at the end of the day, a chef's knife is the only truly indispensable choice.

