Master Chef

“If Yan can cook, so can you!” Echoed thousands of times by public television audiences on “Yan Can Cook” — one of the longest-running food and travel programs in the world — the motto of chef Martin Yan ’73, M.S. ’77, has inspired millions to explore Asian...
I recently had the pleasure of meeting September Burton and Taylor Miller, who opened The Chef & The Baker in Maggie Valley this January. They are a talented couple boasting a multitude of culinary skills. September and I sat down for a Q&A where she shared a little about their lives and the story of their new business.
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Chef's knives are the go-to knife for almost any cooking task, from cutting up vegetables and chopping herbs to butchering and carving meat, a chef's knife can do it all. Most professionals recommend outfitting your kitchen with a chef's knife first and foremost. Sure it's nice to have lots of options, from paring knives to special pieces just for deboning meat but, at the end of the day, a chef's knife is the only truly indispensable choice.
Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
Chef T stopped by the WDBJ7 newsroom on Wednesday to whip up a dish and discuss her new show on the Food Network. The chef made a pork-based dish. Unfortunately, there is no recipe for this one as she said it all just comes from the heart. If you want...
I just saw something on my community message board that I've never seen before. I was told, no matter what I do, please DO NOT mow my lawn in the month of May. Yep, my neighbors want me to grow it out all month long and if I cut it, I'm going to be judged.
Good day dear readers. I'm Gail Ciampa, your Journal food and dining editor.
I'll be the first to admit HBO's "The Gilded Age," partially shot here in Rhode Island, started off very slow. Some viewers abandoned it immediately. While I casually watched the next few weeks, I was riveted to the last four episodes. The finale was spectacular with all sorts of human and period drama, fashion and scenery.
...
The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it has dropped its "Do Not Travel" coronavirus recommendations for 90 countries and international regions. The CDC said last week it was revising its travel recommendations and said it planned to reserve its Level 4 heath notices "for special circumstances, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts." The countries were dropped to "Level 3: High." That level still discourages travel by unvaccinated Americans to places like the UK, France, Israel, Turkey, Australia, Greece, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Spain and Russia, according to Reuters. Switzerland,...
The onetime summer retreat of the wealthy Guggenheim family. Solomon R. Guggenheim, the mining titan behind the Guggenheim Museum in New York City, escaped the pressures of his business career as many other people of means did in the last century. He and his family annually retreated to a summer home in the country. That dwelling, in Upper Black Eddy, Bucks County, is now on the market, reports Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
A fundraiser has been launched in support of opening a seafood restaurant in honor of the late Antwain “TJ” Fowler. Fowler, of course, became a star thanks to viral footage of the quickly-made-ubiquitous phrase “where we about to eat at?” The widely adored social media figure died at the age of 6 last November, with an initial statement shared at the time saying he had battled autoimmune enteropathy.
It's understandable that people get really passionate about the businesses that they've created. They've dumped years of their blood sweat and tears into a place, and in many instances, they don't have any option but to make that business work. This can lead to some very stressful situations and pretty impassioned emotional responses to the possible failings of one's business.
Meghan Markle has reportedly caught a flight back to Los Angeles to see her two children, Archie and Lilibet. This past weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off the 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Aside from showcasing their parenting style and stylish fashion sense, the royal couple even shared a romantic kiss onstage at the public event. But, Markle chose to cut her European trip shorter than her husband's and head back to the U.S., just four days before Prince Harry.
Comments / 0