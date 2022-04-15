ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Fatal shooting ends standoff with domestic violence suspect

GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A standoff between Glendale police and an armed...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Suspect in fatal Cincinnati Target shooting arrested

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect wanted for the fatal shooting of a man outside a Target in Cincinnati was arrested Wednesday. The City of Cincinnati said the 22-year-old suspect was arrested around 8:15 a.m. on a murder warrant. The shooting happened on Thursday, March 17 at approximately 12:45 p.m. Two officers were called to […]
CINCINNATI, OH
ValleyCentral

Suspect’s death confirmed in San Benito police standoff

Editors Note: This story has been updated with new information. SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple agencies responded to a car chase through San Benito, ending in a standoff with authorities that left one individual dead. On Sunday, Cameron County Constable Precinct 5 pursued a vehicle through San Benito, in which the suspect fired a […]
SAN BENITO, TX
News On 6

Standoff In Edmond Ends Following Shooting Involving Bounty Hunters

Edmond police responded to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of Bank Side Circle in Edmond on Friday afternoon. At the scene, independent bounty hunters were working on behalf of local bondsmen to apprehend 43-year-old Garret Blaine Wood of Edmond. Wood was facing multiple county of sexual abuse of...
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Glendale, AZ
Crime & Safety
WKRC

Prosecution: Suspect in fatal Target shooting felt 'disrespected'

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in the middle of the afternoon right outside of the Oakley Target was arraigned on a murder charge Thursday. The attorney for Anthony McIntosh indicated the shooting of Alias Phillips on March 17 was in self-defense. He said Phillips also had a gun and fired it.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Charged in Connection With Fatal Shooting in Fremont

A 77-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old individual in Fremont Thursday, police said. The case began when officers were dispatched to Lindenwood Street Thursday in response to a report of a problem. Additional calls came in reporting a shooting and saying a victim was lying on the ground, police said.
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Shooting#Police Dog#Ap
CBS Denver

14 Gang Members In Denver Indicted For Year’s Worth Of Criminal Activity

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver grand jury indicted 10 people on more than 100 felony counts following a two year-long investigation by the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network. An indictment states all 10 suspects are members of a criminal street gang identified as Few But Plenty. The Denver District Attorney’s Office says the gang is responsible for 14 different “incidents,” most of which are drive by shootings, which affected 47 victims. The 10 defendants to be prosecuted are: Armando Manuel Burciaga Astrea Felicia Rucobo Devon Nathan Montoya Guage Frank Trujillo Isaiah Aaron Martinez Julio Bladimir Menjivar Max Anthony Ramirez Moses Phillip Fernandez Jr (currently at-large) Paul Lawrence Baca III Shoveen Taron Hainesworth The ATF office...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shootings: 13 shot, none fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

CHICAGO -- At least 13 people were shot, none fatally, in Chicago weekend violence. A 38-year-old woman was standing outside in Humboldt Park's 800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue Sunday morning when she heard shots and felt pain at about 8:51 a.m., Chicago police said. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to her legs and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces Police looking for two men in connection with weekend shooting

Las Cruces Police are looking for two men in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Solano Dr. near a Dollar General store. Once on scene, they found a man with gun wounds to his lower body. Hours later, officials named Jerimiah Javi Parra Baca, 22 and Juan The post Las Cruces Police looking for two men in connection with weekend shooting appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy