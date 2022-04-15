Fatal shooting ends standoff with domestic violence suspect

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver grand jury indicted 10 people on more than 100 felony counts following a two year-long investigation by the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network. An indictment states all 10 suspects are members of a criminal street gang identified as Few But Plenty. The Denver District Attorney’s Office says the gang is responsible for 14 different “incidents,” most of which are drive by shootings, which affected 47 victims. The 10 defendants to be prosecuted are: Armando Manuel Burciaga Astrea Felicia Rucobo Devon Nathan Montoya Guage Frank Trujillo Isaiah Aaron Martinez Julio Bladimir Menjivar Max Anthony Ramirez Moses Phillip Fernandez Jr (currently at-large) Paul Lawrence Baca III Shoveen Taron Hainesworth The ATF office...

