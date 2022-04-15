ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl, 13, Reported Missing From Long Beach, Found Unharmed in Tennessee

By City News Service
 3 days ago
LONG BEACH (CNS) - A 13-year-old girl who went missing from Long Beach has been found unharmed in Tennessee, police announced today.

Ana Gabriela Alvarado was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Almond Court, and authorities sought the public's help to find her.

On Friday morning, the Long Beach Police Department reported that she had been found.

``On (Thursday) ... detectives from the Long Beach Police Department's Missing Persons Detail located evidence Ana was in Memphis, Tennessee,'' the LBPD said in a statement. ``As they followed-up ... they began collaborating with law enforcement partners local to Memphis.

``At approximately 9:20 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (Thursday), and while coordinating with the LBPD, detectives from the Memphis Police Department located Ana inside a residence in the 3200 block of Innsbruck Lane. Ana appeared physically unharmed,'' the LBPD said.

``Detectives will work to reunite Ana with her family in Long Beach,'' the LBPD said. ``All facts of this case will be examined by LBPD detectives who will ultimately determine if a crime occurred and take appropriate action.''

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Memphis Police#Crime#Almond Court#Lbpd
